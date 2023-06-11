Despite late goal, Kansas City Current can’t complete comeback vs. OL Reign: Recap

The Kansas City Current ended a five-game losing streak with a win at Children’s Mercy Park one week ago. Unfortunately for KC’s NWSL squad, that game was not the building block for a new winning streak, as the club fell 2-1 to OL Reign in Seattle on Saturday.

Now 3-8-0 on the season, the Current, under interim coach Caroline Sjöblom, surrendered a penalty in the 36th minute that resulted in a goal from the Reign’s Sofia Huerta. Jordyn Huitema added a second in the 68th minute to put the Current in a 2-0 hole.

Izzy Rodriguez scored a late goal for the Current in the 91st minute — off a cross from Mimmi Larsson — to halve the deficit at 2-1. Rodriguez entered for Kristen Hamilton as a sub in the 63rd minute.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

But the club was unable to come all the way back, falling 2-1 as the final whistle blew.

Up next, the Current will face the Chicago Red Stars in Challenge Cup play at Children’s Mercy Park in KC. That match will take place at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, June 14.

This story will be updated postgame.