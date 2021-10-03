Despite federal COVID aid, some cities face hurdles bringing workers back after budget cuts

WASHINGTON – Facing a $6 million budget shortfall last year, the city of Easton, Pennsylvania, furloughed 81 employees.

Tourism-related revenue that the city – located north of Philadelphia in the gentle hills of the Lehigh Valley – collects from a nearby casino and the Crayola Experience family attraction has still not fully recovered from its pre-pandemic levels.

But the millions of federal relief dollars Easton has received prevented furloughs this year. Next year, the city hopes to fill about a dozen vacant positions, including an assistant engineer, a city electrician and an assistant to the mayor.

Recent hiring efforts, however, show that may not be easy.

Even after raising the hourly wage for lifeguards and offering a $1,500 bonus for guards who stayed the full summer season, Easton didn’t get enough takers to staff both city pools. Instead, one pool had to stay closed on the day the other pool was open.

This month, when the city sought applications for new firefighters, the 40 received was about one-third of the interest previously shown.

Easton Mayor Salvatore J. Panto Jr. said he’s up against the hiring needs of the region’s many warehouses, which pay workers between $20 and $23 an hour.

“There’s so much demand everywhere else,” he said. “So, it’s kind of tough.”

Job growth slowed in parts of public sector

State and local governments haven’t recovered about 400,000 of the non-education jobs shed since the start of the pandemic, according to the latest federal Labor Department estimates for August.

That’s about equal to the low point after the Great Recession.

While the private sector and public school systems are regaining lost positions, there has been a clear slowdown in job growth this year for state government agencies and many areas of local government, said Mike Maciag, a research officer with The Pew Charitable Trusts’ state fiscal health initiative.

Jobs in the private sector have risen 3.4% since December while noneducation state and local jobs fell very slightly, Pew calculated.

“It has not really mirrored what we see in the private sector,” Maciag said.

The number of job openings so far this year – which is higher than in recent years – show state and local governments are trying to hire new workers.

“It’s just that they haven’t had much success in doing that so far,” he said.

White House sees faster growth

A Biden administration official said that any comparison between the private and public sectors should include education jobs, which represent about half of state and local government employment.

All state and local jobs have increased an average of 100,000 a month since March, and employment is growing slightly faster than the rise in private payrolls, according to the official who declined to be identified to describe internal thinking.

If that pace continues, the official added, it will take about eight months to return to pre-crises levels.

"If you look at all state and local employment numbers – including the very important education jobs – they are actually increasing as fast or at a faster pace than private sector jobs and much faster than after the Great Recession," Gene Sperling, who is overseeing the administration’s implementation of the American Rescue Plan, said in a statement to USA TODAY.

Sperling also said the $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan allows cities and states to spread their funds over multiple years "to ensure that they have the firepower to overcome economic bumps in the road and to ensure the recovery is both durable and equitable.”

Budget issues no longer the main problem

Without the $350 billion included in the March pandemic relief package for state and local governments, the situation would be much worse.

And while some state and local governments still face funding struggles, or are drawing down the federal aid more slowly, budget pressures are not the main problem, experts say.

Some services that were reduced to prevent the spread of COVID-19 haven’t fully returned. And many local officials are finding it difficult to recruit and retain workers.

“It’s challenging for those of us trying to hire people,” said Oklahoma City Mayor David Holt, who noted that the state's unemployment rate is among the nation's lowest.

Federal funds stabilized the city’s budget, allowing Holt to lift a hiring freeze and post job openings.

“But the people have not yet filled them,” he said.

Oklahoma City Mayor David Holt (L) and Dayton Mayor Nan Whaley talk to reporters outside the West Wing following a meeting with U.S. President Joe Biden and a bipartisan group of city and state political leaders about infrastructure at the White House on July 14, 2021 in Washington, DC.

Avoiding a repeat of the Great Recession

The large numbers of state and local government workers who were furloughed or laid off in the first year of the pandemic were a big driver behind Democrats’ push to include the $350 billion in the American Rescue Plan Act.

In addition to restoring local services, Democrats were hoping to avoid a repeat of the Great Recession when state and local governments cut programs or raised taxes to make up for revenue losses, delaying the economic recovery.

“That was a massive drag on the economy,” said Heidi Shierholz, president of the Economic Policy Institute, which focuses on the economic conditions of low- and middle-income workers. “We made different choices this time. But a key part of it is that state and local governments need to use the money to hire people back.”

When the Biden administration opened in May a portal for state and local governments to apply for their first round of funding, President Joe Biden said the money would “make it possible for an awful lot of educators, first responders, sanitation workers to go back to work.”

US President Joe Biden promotes the American Rescue Plan during an event in the Eisenhower Executive Office Building in Washington, DC, July 15, 2021.

Hawaii Gov. David Ige hadn’t waited to receive the funds, announcing after Biden signed the legislation that “layoffs and furloughs are no longer necessary in the foreseeable future.”

In Texas, Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner said the relief package saved his city about 2,000 public sector jobs.

“We are starting to see things pick up,” said Turner, who added that pending legislation to increase spending on roads, bridges and other infrastructure projects would be a “tremendous plus” across the board.

Competing against the private sector

Christy McFarland, research director for the National League of Cities, said local governments – more than states – were the key driver of public sector job losses during the pandemic so face a steeper climb out of the hole. Local governments employ more than twice as many workers as states do and their budgets may have been hit harder.

Cities are prioritizing restoring services, which includes bringing back workers, as they decide how to spend their rescue funds, McFarland said.

“As they're starting to think about these big, transformative plans that are a little bit longer term, and that would use the bulk of the funds from the American Rescue Plan Act,” she said, “in the short term, they need to do the recovery piece of it.”

But, McFarland added, while the federal funds are helping fill positions, “local governments are also competing with the private sector – and that's really difficult.”

Cities face the same challenges business do, such as convincing those wary of health risks to come back to work and contending with a national uptick in people voluntarily leaving their jobs.

But local governments may not be able to extend the same flexibility in remote work policies, or offer as competitive salaries, as some businesses can.

Bonus pay and signing incentives

Hiring can be particularly challenging for jobs that cities and states have always struggled to fill, including corrections officers, health care workers and information technology staff.

Governments, however, can spend some of their federal funding on bonus pay for essential workers. Nearly one in three of the more than 530 town, city and county managers who responded to a September survey conducted by the International City/County Management Association said they’re considering doing so.

In New Mexico, Albuquerque is offering signing bonus of between $750 to $15,000 for various “high-need positions.”

Excluding education-related employment, the number of state and local government jobs in all but four states was lower in July 2021 than in July 2019, according to Pew calculations of Labor Department statistics.

The 8.5% gap in New Mexico was the largest among states, a drop Pew said was in large part because many tribal-owned casinos and hotels closed throughout much of the pandemic.

Nationally, state and local government jobs connected to recreational activities were among those particularly affected by furloughs or layoffs.

But in New Mexico, the distribution of federal relief funds has been complicated by a fight between Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham and the state legislature over how the money should be spent. State lawmakers have asked the New Mexico Supreme Court to stop Grisham from allocating the funding without legislative approval.

Spending lags

Even without that extra battle, New Mexico has a long, bipartisan history of not spending state and local government resources in a timely manner, said Chris Erickson, who heads the economics department at New Mexico State University.

“It contributes to the slowdown in economic recovery in the state,” he said. “I’m not surprised. It’s nothing new.”

A lack of expeditiousness is an issue in other places as well.

In South Carolina, towns with populations under 50,000 – which receive their funds through the state government rather than directly from Washington – weren’t able to start applying until September.

“We in South Carolina are just now having our funds drawn down,” said Kathy Maness, a member of the Lexington city council and president of the National League of Cities. “And we look forward to being able to use that.”

Mayor David Holt (C) of Oklahoma City, Oklahoma; Mayor Nan Whaley (2nd R) of Dayton, Ohio, and Governor JB Pritzker (2nd L) of Illinois, speak to the media outside of the West Wing of the White House in Washington, DC, July 14, 2021, after meeting with US President Joe Biden about the administration's infrastructure plan.

Uneven recovery

Nan Whaley, mayor of Dayton, Ohio, and president of the U.S. Conference of Mayors, said the economic recovery is uneven across the country because communities’ funding sources have been impacted differently.

In her own city, Whaley is anticipating a 16% reduction in income tax revenues over the next five years because Ohioans are taxed on where they work, not where they live. That has created winners and losers among municipalities as residents continue to work from home instead of commuting into offices.

“This is going to have a very big impact for cities across my state,” she said.

After pushing hard for the state and local funding to be include in the federal rescue package, the head of the American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees said he’s not concerned about the pace of hiring.

Some state and local governments waited to act until there was more clarity on how the money could be spent or until they were sure it was coming in, said AFSCME president Lee Saunders. Those that need a push from AFSCME to do more will get one, he added.

“I believe that you're going to see an increased activity by state and local governments to start hiring,” Saunders said. “We think that it’s a work in progress.”

