Despite Fatigue, Alex Trebek Says His Ongoing Cancer Treatment is "Paying Off"

Jeopardy! fans can breathe a sigh of relief after beloved host Alex Trebek shared an update on his battle with pancreatic cancer. "I'm doing well," Trebek said in a video posted to Jeopardy!'s social media page on July 16. "I've been continuing my treatment, and it is paying off, though it does fatigue me a great deal. My numbers are good, and I'm feeling great."

Trebek has been dealing with pancreatic cancer since 2019, and this is the first update fans have gotten on his health since the show stopped filming in March due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Since Trebek's announcement, fans have reacted with support for the favorite TV host.

It's wonderful news to see that Alex is doing great, he looks wonderful and rested! My wife and I are waiting for the new shows come this September! Thanks for the update and be safe! — David J. Butters (@djbutters02062) July 16, 2020

Alex, you are a beam of light in a dark moment. I'm so happy your treatment Is paying off. Be well, sir! — AJ (The Juice) (@ScoopDogg7) July 16, 2020

Beating the odds everday! How wonderful that he is able to continue doing what he loves. Glad he's also getting family time while he's relatively healthy. The show's "vault" episodes have been very entertaining but hoping the new season goes on as planned. Love you Alex! — Darci O'Brien (@o_darci) July 16, 2020

The host's health update was delivered along with exciting news that Jeopardy! will be airing a series of special episodes beginning in July. Trebek said that they're "opening the Jeopardy! vaults" to find some of the show's most special and fun moments from over the years. The blasts from the past will include "the very first Jeopardy! show I ever hosted," Trebek said. "Mustache and all."

If all goes according to plan, Trebek said the Jeopardy! team plans to be back in the studio and filming new episodes come September. And if you can't wait for new Jeopardy! until then, Trebek wrote a book during the show's absence called The Answer Is...: Reflections on My Life, which will come out on July 21.

Trebek ended the video update with a note of warmth and sincerity that his fans have grown to love him for, saying "My wish for all of you: stay safe."

