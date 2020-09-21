Even after Emmy wins, 'Watchmen' creator Damon Lindelof is done with show; Regina King weighs in

Damon Lindelof says he won't change his mind about ending "Watchmen" after one season, even after the limited series won 11 Emmys – including a writing award for Lindelof, best actress in a limited series for Regina King and best supporting actor for Yahya Abdul-Mateen II.

Lindelof said revisiting the series, even with the awards success, would be a "huge betrayal" for his graphic novel adaptation.

But he reiterated he has no problem with someone else working on Season 2 in his place.

“This was my run at it. Any other artist who wants to take the baton, I’ll teach them everything I knew,” said Lindelof, speaking at the Emmy Awards virtual backstage. "I am so much more excited to see what someone else does with it, then what I would do with it."

The comments got the media room buzzing. But people should not get too excited about a successor, even with the series' hanging ending from the first season.

King was next backstage and didn't seem interested in continuing the series without Lindelof.

"I would want to do (the show) again with Damon (Lindelof)," she said. "There have been no conversations about the future of 'Watchmen.' I think right now I'm just trying to settle and enjoy this strange moment."

For its part, HBO is also disinterested in continuing the series without Lindelof.

HBO programming chief Casey Bloys told USA TODAY in January: "It would be hard to imagine doing it without Damon involved in some way." The cable network even switched "Watchmen" from the best drama category to limited series a few months ago.

