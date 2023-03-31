Despite the downward trend in earnings at Pappajack Berhad (KLSE:PPJACK) the stock jumps 10%, bringing one-year gains to 51%

If you want to compound wealth in the stock market, you can do so by buying an index fund. But if you pick the right individual stocks, you could make more than that. To wit, the Pappajack Berhad (KLSE:PPJACK) share price is 51% higher than it was a year ago, much better than the market decline of around 7.6% (not including dividends) in the same period. That's a solid performance by our standards! Note that businesses generally develop over the long term, so the returns over the last year might not reflect a long term trend.

The past week has proven to be lucrative for Pappajack Berhad investors, so let's see if fundamentals drove the company's one-year performance.

While the efficient markets hypothesis continues to be taught by some, it has been proven that markets are over-reactive dynamic systems, and investors are not always rational. One flawed but reasonable way to assess how sentiment around a company has changed is to compare the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price.

During the last year, Pappajack Berhad actually saw its earnings per share drop 75%.

Given the share price gain, we doubt the market is measuring progress with EPS. Therefore, it seems likely that investors are putting more weight on metrics other than EPS, at the moment.

We think that the revenue growth of 29% could have some investors interested. Many businesses do go through a phase where they have to forgo some profits to drive business development, and sometimes its for the best.

You can see how earnings and revenue have changed over time in the image below (click on the chart to see the exact values).

We're pleased to report that the CEO is remunerated more modestly than most CEOs at similarly capitalized companies.

A Different Perspective

Pappajack Berhad boasts a total shareholder return of 51% for the last year. The more recent returns haven't been as impressive as the longer term returns, coming in at just 5.3%. It seems likely the market is waiting on fundamental developments with the business before pushing the share price higher (or lower). It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand Pappajack Berhad better, we need to consider many other factors. Take risks, for example - Pappajack Berhad has 2 warning signs (and 1 which is a bit concerning) we think you should know about.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on Malaysian exchanges.

