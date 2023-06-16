Despite the downward trend in earnings at Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) the stock lifts 3.1%, bringing one-year gains to 30%

If you want to compound wealth in the stock market, you can do so by buying an index fund. But you can significantly boost your returns by picking above-average stocks. To wit, the Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) share price is 30% higher than it was a year ago, much better than the market return of around 19% (not including dividends) in the same period. So that should have shareholders smiling. Zooming out, the stock is actually down 22% in the last three years.

On the back of a solid 7-day performance, let's check what role the company's fundamentals have played in driving long term shareholder returns.

In his essay The Superinvestors of Graham-and-Doddsville Warren Buffett described how share prices do not always rationally reflect the value of a business. One way to examine how market sentiment has changed over time is to look at the interaction between a company's share price and its earnings per share (EPS).

During the last year, Bright Horizons Family Solutions actually saw its earnings per share drop 13%.

This means it's unlikely the market is judging the company based on earnings growth. Indeed, when EPS is declining but the share price is up, it often means the market is considering other factors.

We think that the revenue growth of 16% could have some investors interested. Many businesses do go through a phase where they have to forgo some profits to drive business development, and sometimes its for the best.

The company's revenue and earnings (over time) are depicted in the image below (click to see the exact numbers).

We're pleased to report that the CEO is remunerated more modestly than most CEOs at similarly capitalized companies. It's always worth keeping an eye on CEO pay, but a more important question is whether the company will grow earnings throughout the years. You can see what analysts are predicting for Bright Horizons Family Solutions in this interactive graph of future profit estimates.

A Different Perspective

We're pleased to report that Bright Horizons Family Solutions shareholders have received a total shareholder return of 30% over one year. Notably the five-year annualised TSR loss of 2% per year compares very unfavourably with the recent share price performance. We generally put more weight on the long term performance over the short term, but the recent improvement could hint at a (positive) inflection point within the business. While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. Case in point: We've spotted 3 warning signs for Bright Horizons Family Solutions you should be aware of, and 1 of them doesn't sit too well with us.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on American exchanges.

