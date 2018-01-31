Despite controversy, Michigan State stays hot, Penn State next

Michigan State's basketball team has been enveloped in controversy lately, but it hasn't hurt the Spartans in the win-loss column.

Despite reports of misconduct by past players, which has created a firestorm around coach Tom Izzo and his program, the Spartans carry a four-game winning streak into their home game against Penn State on Wednesday.

The fifth-ranked Spartans rallied from a 13-point halftime deficit to defeat Maryland 74-68 on the road Sunday.

They were able to overcome a subpar shooting day from their top player, sophomore forward Miles Bridges, who scored 11 points on 3-of-13 shooting.

"Miles had a rough day but he had a big block late, made a couple of big plays, hit a big free throw," Izzo said. "I was proud of the way my team played."

The Spartans' rally was sparked by three other starters. Joshua Langford scored 19 points, Cassius Winston had 13 points and five assists and freshman Jaren Jackson Jr. added 12 points, eight rebounds and four blocks.

"Those two guys (Winston and Jackson) kind of brought us back and the unsung hero was probably Josh Langford," Izzo said.

Izzo admits the distractions have affected the team but he doesn't want his players to block them out of their minds.

"My message before the game, at halftime and after the game, was continue to realize that there's people that have gone through a lot," he said. "They get an opportunity to help the healing process a little bit."

Michigan State (20-3, 8-2 Big Ten) has a 13-1 home record this season. Following the matchup with the Nittany Lions, the Spartans play five of their remaining seven regular-season games on the road.

Penn State upset the Spartans 72-63 during conference play last season. Michigan State avenged that loss with a 78-51 thrashing in the Big Ten tournament.