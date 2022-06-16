Despite collapsed colleges and an evidently fake school, this agency still approves millions in federal aid

Chris Quintana, USA TODAY
·6 min read

A college oversight agency that signed off several large for-profit colleges accused of defrauding students, and one seemingly without students or faculty, remains in business despite the federal government's repeated attempts to limit its power.

The Accrediting Council for Independent Colleges and Schools was once one of the nation's largest college accreditors. It approved Corinthian Colleges and ITT Tech, both large for-profit colleges that shut down in the mid-2010s following increased federal scrutiny and fines tied to deceiving students.

And it also approved Reagan National University, an institution that seemed to be a small for-profit college, but a USA TODAY Network investigation revealed had no evident students or faculty. The school withdrew its accreditation days before the investigation ran and someone has since pulled the school's website down.

The U.S. Department of Education launched an inquiry into the agency in 2020 following that story, and the inquiry played a part in the federal government stripping the agency of its power to accredit schools in June 2021.

But ACICS appealed that decision in July 2021 and, absent action from the Education Department, it remains operational. Within the last year, the accreditor continued the accreditation of several universities through 2023.

The lack of action by the Education Department comes at a time when the agency has said publicly it plans to ramp its oversight of predatory colleges that deceive students and benefit from federal money meant to help students. The Education Department even revitalized an office in the department meant to monitor these institutions, and it has forgiven billions in student loan debt for students defrauded by these institutions.

But college accountability advocates said they have yet to see that sentiment translate to action.

“If the Department believes ACICS is qualified to serve as an accrediting agency, they should issue that determination,” said Aaron Ament, president of the National Student Legal Defense Network, a watchdog group that has sued the federal government over how it's handled debt relief for students defrauded by universities. "By allowing this appeal to rest in limbo, the Department is permitting ACICS — despite its horrible track record — to bless countless other institutions at the expense of more students’ financial and educational futures."

The Education Department declined to offer details about the status of the appeal other than to say it is “conducting a thorough review and the process remains ongoing.”

ACICS didn’t return USA TODAY’s requests for comment, but Michelle Edwards, the group’s president, has said she felt the accreditor was unfairly targeted by the federal government.

“I believe that department staff assumed facts simply not in evidence and ignored relevant evidence,” Edwards said in an address to its membership in June 2021. “And I believe the department staff at times misread, misunderstood or misapplied both the recognition regulations and the ACICS accreditation standards and policies in forming its recommendations.”

This limbo is familiar to ACICS. The Obama administration-era Department of Education had also stripped the agency of its power in 2016. But following a federal court decision, the Trump administration-era department under then-Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos reinstated the accreditor in 2018.

What is happening with the Accrediting Council for Independent Colleges and Schools?

Accreditation doesn't normally generate a lot of attention, said Kevin Kinser, a professor of higher education at Pennsylvania State University who studies accreditation and for-profit colleges,

"The people who follow it are, you know, wonky people and it rarely raises to the level that the secretary of education is paying attention to it."

Accreditors operate independently of the federal government, but their approval by the Education Department allows them to decide which colleges can access federal money, including student loans or Pell Grants.

Some accreditors oversee hundreds of institutions, including large public universities and prestigious private universities, making them difficult to shut down even if they were out of line with the Education Department's standards, Kinser said.

Or the government may choose to allow a small accreditor facing financial issues to fold on its own. ACICS is novel both for the number of institutions it had represented and the different enforcement actions across three presidential administrations, Kinser said.

ACICS oversaw 290 institutions in 2016, making it one of the largest college accreditors at the time. Those numbers have dwindled in recent years as colleges sought new accreditors in the face of ACICS’ uncertain future. Its current members include small colleges offering associate degrees in nursing, veterinary programs and massage along with some traditional bachelor's degrees.

ACICS had about 37 institutions with 48 locations and about 16,000 students, according to federal data presented to an accreditor oversight committee in July 2021. Edwards, however, said in June 2021 that the agency accredited 82 campuses-- one college may have multiple campuses-- with about 40,000 students.

ACICS institutions collectively received about $160 million in federal money meant for financial aid, according to the same federal report.

A look at what used to be the homepage for Reagan National University, which listed its address in Sioux Falls, S.D. The web page prominently features the university's accreditation by the Accrediting Council for Independent Colleges &amp; Schools.
A look at what used to be the homepage for Reagan National University, which listed its address in Sioux Falls, S.D. The web page prominently features the university's accreditation by the Accrediting Council for Independent Colleges & Schools.

It takes a lot of time and effort to strip an accreditor of its federal recognition. Both career staff at the Education Department and a separate oversight board made up of college administrators or those with connections to higher education issue recommendations to the department as part of routine reviews of accreditors. In the case of ACICS, both parties recommended the agency be stripped of its recognition.

Following those recommendations, a senior department official makes an independent decision. In the letter announcing the decision, Jordan Matsudaira, a deputy under secretary, noted that ACICS was the subject of multiple inquiries about the quality of its oversight and that its “significant and systemic noncompliance with multiple regulatory recognition criteria leaves me no reasonable option but to terminate its recognition, effective immediately.”

A sign for Reagan National University is posted outside one of two locked doors in the office building at 114 S. Main Ave on Wednesday, Jan. 29, in downtown Sioux Falls.
A sign for Reagan National University is posted outside one of two locked doors in the office building at 114 S. Main Ave on Wednesday, Jan. 29, in downtown Sioux Falls.

What does an accreditor have to do with student debt forgiveness?

ACICS’s presence can still be felt in the modern college landscape. The federal government recently forgave nearly $6 billion in student loan debt for any student who had borrowed to attend Corinthian Colleges. ACICS extended accreditation to several dozen schools operated by Corinthian Colleges

“Had ACICS done its job, Corinthian would not have been allowed to scam students for so long, leaving taxpayers on the hook for this enormous tab,” Ament said.

The federal government has also been wiping away the debt of many students who attended ITT Tech, which was also accredited by ACICS. In August 2021, the department announced it would make $1.1 billion available to students who had attended the university through a program that clears the debt of students whose institutions closed suddenly. And in a separate action, the department erased the debt of roughly 23,000 borrowers who it found ITT had defrauded. The total debt discharged there is worth $660 million. The agency is also still reviewing claims for debt relief associated with ITT Tech.

ACICS has argued it followed federal standards in reviewing colleges and that it is unfair to blame the agency for the misdeeds of colleges over which ACICS had no control.  With respect to Reagan National, ACICS said the school withdrew from the accreditation process shortly before USA TODAY’s story was published and that it appeared to be a functioning school when accreditors visited.

Stripping ACICS of its recognition would send a message to accreditors of for-profit colleges, said Kinser.

"The implication is, at least under this administration, you can't come back," he said. "That the sins committed in the past were so severe that no penance can make up for it."

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Agency behind college fraud scandal receives millions in federal cash

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • 11-year-old spelling bee champ brings home bronze from national competition

    New Brunswick's 11-year-old spelling whiz is bringing home a trophy, a medal and a cash prize. Austin He of Quispamsis was the only New Brunswicker to compete in Spelling Bee of Canada in Toronto this weekend, and he's bringing home the bronze. "It was fun. I liked the actual spelling part, and I didn't realize time went by so fast," he said in an interview from his Toronto hotel room Monday. Over the course of the seven-hour competition, Austin correctly spelled the words supersede, spurrier, p

  • U.S. Open turns focus from Saudi money to golf's toughest test

    BROOKLINE, Mass. (AP) — The U.S. Open isn't the only American major that has felt like an afterthought, lost among chatter and innuendo about topics unrelated to birdies and bogeys. Golf was no longer the primary concern going into the 1990 PGA Championship at Shoal Creek in Alabama. The club founder had said Shoal Creek would not be pressured into accepting a Black member. Corporate sponsors began to withdraw TV advertising, protests were planned and Shoal Creek extended membership to a Black i

  • Raptors win NBA title: Best postgame comments on 3-year anniversary

    On the 3-year anniversary of the Raptors winning their franchise's first championship, we look back at the comments from Kawhi Leonard, Pascal Siakam, Kyle Lowry, Nick Nurse and Fred VanVleet from June 13, 2019 after Toronto defeated Golden State in Game 6 of the NBA Finals.

  • Why Andrei Vasilevskiy is the Stanley Cup Final's x-factor

    If there's one big advantage in the Stanley Cup Final, it's the Lightning's Conn Smythe-calibre netminder.

  • Nick Taylor threatens but fades in third round of RBC Canadian Open

    TORONTO — Before Nick Taylor even got into the tee box at the Rink, fans were thumping the hockey boards that line the 16th hole with chants of "Nicky! Nicky! Nicky!" Taylor, from Abbotsford, B.C., was the low Canadian after three rounds at the RBC Canadian Open. Recognizing that he was closing in on second-round leader Wyndham Clark, fans at the featured hole gave Taylor a rousing ovation on Saturday afternoon. "It's wicked," said Taylor with a grin. "The ovation I got just coming onto the tee,

  • Minister St-Onge announces creation of Sport Canada athletes commission

    Canada's sport minister Pascale St-Onge emphasized once again that the athlete voice is critical in changing the sports culture in this country. St-Onge announced a couple of safe-sport initiatives on Sunday, including the creation of an athlete advisory committee within Sport Canada to amplify athlete voices. The minister said participation with the new Office of the Integrity Commissioner (OSIC), which will become operational on Monday, will gradually become mandatory for all national sport or

  • Stanley Cup Final preview: Lightning vs. Avalanche is the one we've been waiting for

    This may be the best Stanley Cup Final we've had on paper in over a decade as the two-time defending champion Lightning meet the powerhouse Avalanche.

  • Johnny Gaudreau tops NHL's potential UFA class with free agency four weeks away

    NHL general managers get the opportunity to open their chequebooks four weeks from Wednesday. This year's list of potential unrestricted free agents — as always — offers some intriguing opportunities for executives looking to alter the course of their franchises. There's also been a significant amount of buyer's remorse through the years. The Canadian Press takes a look at some of the headline-grabbing options with the NHL market set to open July 13. JOHNNY GAUDREAU 2021-22 salary cap hit: US$6.

  • Turbide toughs it out in pool to win world title

    MADEIRÃ, Portugal — Don't call Nicolas-Guy Turbide an overnight success. But feel free to call the Quebec City athlete a world champion. Making his fourth career appearance at Madeira, the longtime national team standout finally reached the top of the world championship podium on Wednesday thanks to a triumph in the men’s 100-metre backstroke S13 at the Penteada Olympic Swimming Complex. Turbide claimed silver in his favourite event at last summer’s Paralympic Games in Tokyo and at the 2019 Worl

  • Will the New York Rangers be back?

    Justin Cuthbert and Julian McKenzie discuss the prospects of future success for the Rangers after a surprise Eastern Conference final appearance.

  • Corey Conners wins Rivermead Cup low Canadian at RBC Canadian Open

    TORONTO — Corey Conners won a trophy at the RBC Canadian Open for the first time of his career. But it's not the one he really wanted. Conners, from Listowel, Ont., fired an 8-under 62 in the final round of the Canadian Open on Sunday, finishing sixth on the leaderboard at 12-under par. He was awarded the Rivermead Cup as the lowest Canadian at the national men's championship as Rory McIlroy of Northern Ireland won the title for a second time. During the awards ceremony Golf Canada CEO Laurence

  • Willis opts to retire from Colts, pursue ministry

    INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Khari Willis found there was more to life than football. So on Tuesday, the Indianapolis Colts' promising 26-year-old starting safety surprised many by retiring to join the ministry. “I am both humbled and excited to pursue the holy call that God has for my life which brings me much joy and purpose,” Willis wrote in his announcement on Twitter. “Thank you all for the support over the years.” Indy seemed to have an inkling Willis considered leaving when it excused him from the

  • Raptors' Scottie Barnes gets roasted on latest edition of Mean Tweets

    While he has captured many hearts and minds in Canada and around the NBA, Scottie Barnes could not escape the roasts from fans on Twitter.

  • Blue Jays starter Ryu to undergo elbow surgery, expected to miss rest of season

    Toronto Blue Jays left-hander Hyun Jin Ryu is expected to miss the rest of the season due to a left elbow injury that will require surgery. General manager Ross Atkins said Dr. Neal ElAttrache will determine during the procedure whether Ryu needs Tommy John surgery or a partial repair of the ulnar collateral ligament. "We were hopeful that there was the potential of a conservative route and weighed the pros and cons of that and ultimately decided that it was best to move forward with the procedu

  • Avalanche must beat two-time champion Lightning to win Cup

    DENVER (AP) — Nathan MacKinnon wouldn’t have it any other way. He and the Colorado Avalanche have stubbed their toe many times in the playoffs over the past several years, never getting past the second round. Now that they’ve broken through to reach the Stanley Cup Final, naturally they need to beat the back -to- back defending champion Tampa Bay Lightning to win this core group’s first title. Game 1 is Wednesday night in Denver. "I’m glad we’re playing Tampa,” MacKinnon said Tuesday. “There’s n

  • Racing on the edge: Hamelin says short-track and Formula One have similarities

    MONTREAL — Charles Hamelin was a couple of days removed from becoming Canada's most decorated winter Olympian and was on his flight home from Beijing. Connecting to the airplane's Wi-Fi midflight, the first post that popped up on the short-track speedskater's phone was a congratulatory tweet from Formula One superstar Lewis Hamilton. Hamelin had raced at the Beijing Olympics in a purple and gold helmet, painted by artist Stacy Glaser, that was both a tribute to his two-year-old daughter Violette

  • Rapinoe, Morgan back with U.S. for World Cup qualifiers

    Megan Rapinoe and Alex Morgan have been included on the U.S. roster for next month's CONCACAF W Championship, which will determine four of the region's teams in the 2023 Women's World Cup. Rapinoe and Morgan have not been on a U.S. roster since last October as coach Vlatko Andonovski evaluated younger players in the run-up to qualifying. The United States is the two-time defending World Cup champion. “So excited to be back with my gals!” Alex Morgan tweeted following Monday's announcement. Twent

  • NHL Draft: Sabres' biggest needs, top prospects

    When the Buffalo Sabres step onto the ice for the 2022-23 season, they’ll be wielding an exciting mix of youth and talent.

  • Best-on-best Stanley Cup Final should be savoured for its rarity

    The Tampa Bay Lightning and Colorado Avalanche square off in the Stanley Cup Final as the consensus two best teams in hockey and for that, we should be grateful.&nbsp;

  • Concept details of B.C.'s 2030 Olympics bid to be announced Tuesday

    The details of the bid for British Columbia to host the 2030 Winter Olympics will become clearer Tuesday. A joint press conference between the Canadian Olympic Committee, the Four Host First Nations, and the cities of Vancouver and Whistler is scheduled to take place Tuesday morning in Whistler, where the "hosting concept" for a 2030 bid will be unveiled. It's expected the announcement will lay out where events would be held, along with how the Indigenous-led concept would work operationally. It