Taliban victory? Despite collapse in Kabul, withdrawal was the right course in Afghanistan

The Afghan national security forces, stretched, broken, and tired after years of operations in the field, have seen a string of defeats over the last month. After capturing dozens of districts in the countryside, the Taliban have taken their fight into Afghanistan’s provincial capitals, bottling up Afghan troops who are often confronted with long sieges and little to no reinforcements. In just over a week, the Taliban have captured the vast majority of Afghanistan’s provincial capitals. Taliban fighters are now in Kabul, effectively imposing surrender terms on a now-defunct Afghan government. Afghan President Ashraf Ghani, meanwhile, has reportedly fled the country.

We've left Afghanistan, but the war isn't over.

Afghanistan’s security situation is undoubtedly getting worse. Those who oppose the Biden administration’s decision to withdraw all U.S. forces by late August are using the bevy of bad news to press their case for why Washington should continue to stay in the country. Five former U.S. ambassadors to Afghanistan counseled the U.S. to “prevent the defeat and collapse of the Afghan state” until a reasonable diplomatic resolution is possible.

What most of these critics don’t seem to recognize, however, is that those who believe a full and complete U.S. troop withdrawal is the best course of action understood quite well what could happen on the ground once the U.S. military left. Removing the best fighting force on the planet from a civil war will inevitably have some impact on the fighting.

From the standpoint of U.S. national security interests, which party was winning or losing Afghanistan’s civil war at any given time is subsumed by a far more important consideration: after 20 years of backstopping the Afghan government and paying for the Afghan security forces, extending the U.S. troop presence in the country was unlikely to make much of a difference in the war.

For many, this is hard to accept. U.S. airpower, after all, has been a significant boost to the Afghan army as it sought to retake towns, villages, and district centers lost to the Taliban. Kunduz, for instance, was captured by the Taliban twice before, in both 2015 and 2016. On both occasions, U.S. airstrikes in conjunction with Afghan ground operations pushed Taliban fighters out of the city. There is no doubt in anyone’s mind that U.S. airstrikes could perform a similar function today. But airpower has its limits – the U.S. can keep killing Taliban fighters in perpetuity, but if Washington doesn’t have an Afghan partner on the ground that is capable, somewhat self-sufficient and frankly honest about its failures, then no amount of U.S. firepower will prove useful over the long-haul.

Since 2002, the U.S. has spent over $88 billion building, arming, and enabling the Afghan security forces in the hope that Kabul will eventually be capable of fielding a modern army without leaning on the U.S. for constant assistance. The strategy hasn’t worked; Taliban fighters, newly resurgent, are capturing and posing with some of the very same equipment U.S. taxpayers have paid for. The U.S. is currently launching airstrikes against some of these weapons systems, lest they threaten Kabul, Kandahar, and other densely populated areas. The Afghan army, meanwhile, is no closer to sustaining a self-sufficient force today than it was when Washington’s $2 trillion enterprise in Afghanistan began.

Bluntly put: the U.S. has failed abysmally in creating an Afghan state from the bottom up. As John Sopko, the U.S. Special Inspector General in Afghanistan said last month, U.S. officials in multiple administrations have carried "this hubris that we can somehow take a country that was desolate in 2001 and turn it into little Norway.”

To its credit, the Biden administration understands that however dire the security situation in Afghanistan is today, it still doesn’t warrant altering the U.S. troop withdrawal schedule. While nobody likes to see the Taliban press its advantage on the battlefield, kill civilians with such impunity, and wantonly target activists and government officials in Kabul, nobody can say with confidence that elongating the U.S. military presence will do much of anything to push the Taliban and Afghan government to the negotiating table. This is especially true with respect to the Taliban, who as the last two decades can attest are more likely to stiffen their spines in the face of U.S. military pressure than embrace conflict-ending diplomacy.

Looking ahead, it’s highly likely the Taliban will consolidate its control. What is left of the Afghan army could disintegrate into ethnic-based militias. The civil war will go on, and we have to face the reality that the violence could get even more grotesque.

But the fact is that Afghanistan was in a civil war long before the U.S. military deployed to the country in what was supposed to be a relatively constrained counterterrorism operation in retaliation for the 9/11 attacks. Despite the valiant efforts of U.S. troops, there is only so much Washington can do if the host nation’s political elite proves to be perpetually fragmented, unwilling to reform itself, and more interested in internal squabbles than meeting the needs of its own citizenry.

This is exactly the situation the U.S. faces in Afghanistan – and after two decades, U.S. officials rightly made the decision to stop pretending otherwise.

Daniel R. DePetris is a fellow at Defense Priorities and a foreign affairs columnist at Newsweek.

