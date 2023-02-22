Despite cancellation, Civitan fish derby raises thousands

Cobden – Mother Nature did not co-operate with the ice conditions on Muskrat Lake, but the cancellation of the Cobden and District Civitan Club’s 13th Annual Fishing Derby did not stop the support from the community.

Civitan Brad Price, chair of the fishing derby committee, said even after the derby was delayed, and then cancelled, the support was great as tickets still sold until February 16th.

“It was unfortunate not to have the fish derby, but the ice conditions were unsafe,” he said during the live Facebook draw of the tickets.

The derby was first scheduled for February 4, but with mild temperatures it was delayed until February 18. However, Mother Nature still wasn’t co-operating, so the fishing portion of the event was cancelled.

The club sold 1,116 tickets and along with the prizes being awarded, the cash awards for the various fish prizes were also given out as draw prizes. There was also a 50/50 draw with the club and the winner each receiving $2,382.50. The holder of winning ticket 0158374 was Sam Jamieson of Eganville.

“We have lots of prizes to give away, and the fish money,” Mr. Price said as John Cull spun the draw basket.

The two Civitan members took turns drawing tickets, along with a few of the prize sponsors who were in attendance.

“The support we had was overwhelming,” Mr. Price said following the draws. “The people did not back down. We had to cancel the fishing derby due to the conditions, but it’s overwhelming how much money was brought in by the community.”

Two representatives of the four organizations that were receiving funds from the fishing derby were each presented with a cheque.

Mr. Cull presented a $7,500 cheque to Marjorie Joly, Executive Director of Hospice Renfrew and Mr. Price presented a $2,500 cheque to Brenda Powers-Ross of ConnectWell (formerly Whitewater Bromley Community Health Centre). The other organizations receiving $2,500 each were the Robbie Dean Family Counselling Centre and Victims Services of Renfrew County.

Ms. Joly was invited by Mr. Cull to talk about Hospice Renfrew’s upcoming fundraiser, an Auto Lotto draw.

“Thank you so much,” she said following the presentation. “Thank you for all the support, from all the Civitan members and those who buy tickets and the companies who donate prizes.”

Hospice Renfrew is celebrating its 15th anniversary this year with a vehicle lotto.

“We have 15 prizes,” Ms. Joly said. “One to 14 are $500 cash or gift cards from local businesses, and the 15th prize is a 2023 Kia Sportage that has been partially donated by Jimmy LaPointe.”

Tickets are each $100 or three for $250 and are available throughout the county. The draw is April 15.

Ms. Powers-Ross thanked the club for its ongoing support, noting it has assisted in purchasing medical equipment and offering a variety of programs.

Mr. Price again thanked the community for its support.

“When we don’t have the event, it’s a big loss to the community,” he said. “This event brings people together.”

He also thanked the committee members.

“It’s a big job to put on and to promote the event,” he said. “It takes a lot of team work.”

Prize Winners

Longest pike: Vincent Gervais, Steve Dodds and Terry Dick;

Longest perch: Tyler Maschke, Doug Brooks and Wesley McLaughlin;

Longest trout: Brett Matthews, Kerry Murphy and Andy Laird;

Early Bird Draw: Kelly Legault and Denise McCuthcheon, each received a chainsaw from G & S Farm Equipment;

Katie Macodrum -- 14ft. Princecraft aluminum boat with 8HP 4 stroke motor;

Robert Stein -- Green Egg BBQ;

Dan Dulong -- Alpha electric auger;

Elwood Scobie – crossbow;

Glen Recoskie -- Fishing with Jaime;

Alan Roffey -- big screen TV;

Mark Moss -- $500 Cabela's gift card;

Trevor Stokes -- portable ice shack;

Connor Williams -- Garmin Striker Plus 4 ice fishing bundle;

Gretchen Devlin -- Yeti cooler and cups;

Nicole Laroque -- $200 Gourley's Outdoor gift card;

Jenna Barnes -- $200 Gourley's Outdoor gift card;

Mary Devries -- $150 Shell gas card;

Greg Flynn -- $150 Cobden Subway gift card;

Noah Guthrie -- $150 Cabela's gift card;

Nancy Smyth -- Whitewater Brewery Dinner for 4 gift card;

Miranda Mulligan -- Chacuterie board and red plaid shirt.

Connie Tabbert, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, The Eganville Leader