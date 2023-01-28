‘Despicable,’ ‘shocking’: SC law enforcement officials react to Tyre Nichols’ killing

Lyn Riddle
·7 min read



South Carolina law enforcement and political leaders reacted swiftly to the beating death at the hands of officers of Tyre Nichols in Memphis, Tennessee, calling it senseless, disgusting and an abuse of power.

Nichols was beaten Jan. 7 after being pulled over by Memphis police for an unknown reason. He died three days later. Memphis police released video Friday night from officers’ body-worn cameras and a camera positioned on a traffic light apparatus, prompting outrage across the nation.

Nichols is heard asking why he was pulled over and saying he would cooperate. As officers surrounded him, he was kicked and hit with a baton. He cried out for his mother.

Five officers have been fired and charged with second-degree murder. Two others have been put on unpaid leave.

Nichols had a 4-year-old son and was an avid skateboarder and nature photographer from Sacramento, California, according to The Associated Press. He moved to Memphis just before the pandemic, and worked for FedEx for the past nine months, The New York Times reported.

Here are statements from South Carolina leaders.

Lexington Police Chief Terrence Green

The horrific killing of Tyre Nichols reopened a wound of mistrust for law enforcement throughout our country.

My deepest sympathy goes to the Nichols family as they grieve for their loved one. I thank the officials from Memphis, Tennessee, for their quick response in firing and charging these officers for this heinous crime.

Time after time, we have seen these senseless killings of citizens by law enforcement officials who disregard their oath to uphold the law and protect the citizens of their community.

As law enforcement leaders, elected officials, and community members, we must do more to ensure that we are hiring qualified candidates, providing proper funding for training, and have appropriate policies and procedures that fit the needs of the community we serve.

I want to thank the thousands of officers throughout this country who uphold their oaths by protecting civil liberties and the security of life for the citizens they serve.

South Carolina Law Enforcement Division Chief Mark Keel

The murder of Tyre Nichols by five Memphis police officers is shocking and disgusting.

Police officers must be held to the highest standard. The unspeakable actions of these officers erase the many positive strides law enforcement has made in communities across the country in recent years.

Police officers who choose to betray the oath they are sworn to uphold should be criminally charged and prosecuted to the full extent of the law.

Law enforcement is an honorable profession, but the actions of these five officers tarnish the badge of every officer who is committed to policing with professionalism, integrity, respect, and compassion.

I understand that people are upset. I am upset, too.

I fully support your right to protest peacefully so that your voices can be heard. I urge any protest to remain peaceful and lawful.

I commit to you that the law enforcement community in South Carolina will continue to build positive relationships with the communities we serve. Any officer who breaks the law will be held accountable.

U.S. Sen. Tim Scott

My heart is with the Nichols family as they grapple with the reprehensible death of their son, father, and friend Tyre. The death of Tyre Nichols was the result of a clear, vile abuse of power, and the unwarranted torture of a man already in handcuffs should lead to swift, decisive action.

We have been here too many times before. We cannot continue down this path. America cannot stand silent. This was a man beaten by the power of the state. We must unite against this blatant disregard for human life especially from those we trust with immense power and responsibility.

This footage is jarring and unnerving. We cannot let the pain of the Nichols family be in vain. Let us listen to their plea to make our voices heard peacefully and in a productive way that forwards the cause of justice and a more just America. Let it serve as a call to action for every lawmaker in our nation at every level. The only way to bring light from darkness is to be united.

Columbia Police Department Chief W.H. Holbrook

Editor’s note: Holbrook’s statement was released just after 2:30 p.m. Friday, before Memphis police released the videos.

The brutal beating and subsequent death of 29-year-old Tyre Nichols at the hands of five police officers in Memphis, Tennessee, is both indefensible and criminal.

The incident captured on police body-worn cameras is expected to be released later today by the District Attorney’s Office. It will likely evoke outrage, disgust and anger. These reactions are understood and warranted.

The five male Memphis police officers charged with murder in connection with the incident have tarnished the law enforcement badge, turned their backs on the oath of office, and disgraced a close-knit community, their department, and the country. We are all watching.

Their abuses of power and reckless actions have left a stain on the law enforcement profession; a profession built on courage, integrity, empathy and respect. We applaud the immediate and decisive action by the Memphis Chief of Police and the District Attorney. Officers who abuse their power and act unethically, immorally and illegally should face the consequences.

The Columbia Police Department works incredibly hard every day to earn the trust and respect of citizens. Each citizen contact is an opportunity for us to demonstrate our commitment to professional, accountable, and ethical policing. Treating everyone with empathy, dignity and respect is what professional 21st century policing looks like — and that is how we police in Columbia. In the words of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., “Injustice anywhere is a threat to justice everywhere.

Richland County Sheriff Leon Lott

I watched the video and found it to be terribly disturbing. The actions of those officers are despicable and in no way reflective of what this profession stands for. Those officers were entrusted to uphold the law. They betrayed that trust and deserve to be charged accordingly. My prayers are with the family of Tyre Nichols.

Charleston County Sheriff Kristin Graziano

The excessive use of force and lack of intervention by these police officers are deeply troubling, upsetting and unprofessional. I commend the swift investigative and legal actions taken by authorities at the local, state and federal levels.

The death of Tyre Nichols is horrifying but does not serve as a reflection of the hundreds of thousands of men and women who uphold the norms and standards of our profession with integrity and honor each day across our nation.

We can and we must work together with our community to continue to heal and have conversations that will bring us together.

North Charleston Police Chief Reggie Burgess

As a father, I am saddened and horrified at the death of Mr. Tyre Nichols as the result of his encounter with several officers of the Memphis Police Department (TN). I have a son close to Tyre’s age, so I can only imagine their pain. My heart goes out to his family and friends during this difficult time.

As Chief of Police and law enforcement professional, I am disturbed by the actions of those officers of the Memphis Police Department. I applaud Chief Cerelyn Davis (Memphis Police Department) and the Shelby County District Attorney’s Office for the swift termination and charging of these officers. In our profession, we must instill in our officers the sanctity of human life and their duty to intervene.

The importance of community policing cannot be stressed enough. Mutual respect must be in place to have an effective partnership with our community. Senseless deaths like that of Tyre undermine our efforts and negate the progress we have made to build a better relationship with our citizens.

Our thoughts and prayers are with the family of Tyre Nichols, the City of Memphis and the Memphis Police Department.

Latest Stories

  • EU official: Russia shifts war focus to 'NATO and the West'

    A senior EU official said Friday that Russia has taken its war against Ukraine to “a different stage” by making indiscriminate attacks on civilians and non-military targets, while criticizing Moscow for triggering recent moves by Germany and the United States to send advanced tanks to Ukraine. Stefano Sannino, Secretary General of the European Union’s European External Action Service, defended German and U.S. provisions of the military equipment to Ukraine, and criticized Russian President Vladimir Putin for waging a war on NATO and the West.

  • Tucker Carlson sparks backlash after asking for US troops to liberate Canada

    Mr Carlson likened Justin Trudeau to a dictator and complained about US military spending in Ukraine

  • Pierre Poilievre tells MPs Canada really 'feels broken,' despite what Trudeau says

    ONTARIO — Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre doubled down on his belief that "everything feels broken" Friday, as he laced into Prime Minister Justin Trudeau for suggesting otherwise. Poilievre addressed Tory MPs at the start of their two-day caucus retreat ahead of the return of the House of Commons next week, beginning with the question: "What's happening in our country?" He spent his speech listing off ways he believes Canadians are hurting — from high prices at the grocery store to crime t

  • Tucker Carlson Talks Nonsense About U.S. Invading Canada To Remove Trudeau

    "Why should we let it become Cuba?" the Fox News host said after suggesting America launch an attack to "liberate" Canada.

  • Prince George curlers win B.C. blind championships, set to compete at Western finals

    Terry Pipkey's vision has been deteriorating for three decades, and now he can barely recognize the face of the person standing in front of him. But the longtime Prince George resident is part of a local curling club that won the B.C. Blind Curling Championship held in the Central B.C. city in early January. Pipkey says he has no central vision, so he has to leverage his peripheral vision to win the game. "Blind curling is quite similar to just regular curling — it's just that because of our vis

  • 4 of NFL's best TEs on display in conference title games

    KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — When Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes headed up the tunnel inside Arrowhead Stadium to have X-rays taken on his sprained right ankle, and Chad Henne trotted onto the field in the second quarter of their divisional playoff game against Jacksonville, it was obvious who the backup quarterback was going to target. Not that the Jaguars could do anything about it. Henne's first throw went to Travis Kelce. So did another. And another. And by the time the Chiefs were on the doo

  • Garland scores 26 as Cavaliers race past Rockets 113-95

    HOUSTON (AP) — Darius Garland scored 26 points and Evan Mobley added 21 as the Cleveland Cavaliers routed the short-handed Houston Rockets 113-95 Thursday night despite missing Donovan Mitchell. Garland, the fifth overall pick in the 2019 draft who turned 23 on Thursday, also had nine assists and four rebounds for the Cavs. The Cavaliers led by 26 at halftime after scoring 74 points in the first two periods. The Rockets cut it to 22 on a basket by rookie Jabari Smith Jr. with 9 1/2 minutes left

  • Toronto Six forward Daryl Watts to become PHF's highest-paid player

    Darryl Watts thought she'd retired from hockey after a stellar NCCA career. The 23-year-old from Toronto was accepted into the University of Wisconsin's masters commercial real-estate program last fall after a summer internship in that field. But a week before returning to her alma mater in Madison, Watts did what people her age often do which is change her mind about what she wanted to do with her life. "I backed out seven days before. My dad was so upset," Watts told The Canadian Press on Wedn

  • Flames rebound with impressive 5-2 win over Kraken

    SEATTLE (AP) — Tyler Toffoli, Elias Lindholm and Blake Coleman each had a goal and two assists, and the Calgary Flames topped the Seattle Kraken 5-2 on Friday night. Calgary rebounded impressively after getting surprisingly routed at home a day earlier in a 5-1 setback to lowly Chicago. The Flames topped the Kraken for the second straight time in Seattle, took two of three in the season series and headed into their All-Star break on a high note. Lindholm deflected a pass from Toffoli at 7:16 of

  • 49ers' Omenihu arrested after domestic violence allegation

    San Francisco 49ers defensive lineman Charles Omenihu has been arrested after a domestic violence allegation. San Jose police said Tuesday that Omenihu was booked into the Santa Clara County Main Jail for misdemeanor domestic violence. Omenihu has posted bail and is no longer in custody. The case will be submitted to the district attorney for possible charges. The 49ers said they are aware of the arrest and are “in the process of gathering further information.” The police said they were called t

  • Hughes scores winner in OT to lead Devils past Stars 3-2

    DALLAS (AP) — Jack Hughes scored his second goal of the game 20 seconds into overtime, lifting the New Jersey Devils to a 3-2 win over the Dallas Stars on Friday night. Hughes’ winning goal skipped off the stick of Dallas’ Tyler Seguin and eluded Jake Oettinger as the Devils rallied from a 2-0 deficit and improved to an NHL-best 19-3-2 on the road this season. “Just shoot the puck,” said Hughes, the No. 1 pick in the 2019 draft who'll represent New Jersey at next week’s All-Star game in Florida.

  • Bettman: 2018 Canada junior team investigation ‘really close to the end’

    MONTREAL — NHL commissioner Gary Bettman says the league’s investigation into an alleged sexual assault involving members of Canada's 2018 world junior team is getting "really close to the end." In a media availability at the Bell Centre before the Montreal Canadiens’ game against the Boston Bruins on Tuesday, Bettman said that the investigation was "not a race" and that the goal was to "get it right." "Doing an investigation of this nature, getting access to information and people, isn't someth

  • Letang scores twice in return, Pens beat Panthers 7-6 in OT

    PITTSBURGH (AP) — Amid a nightmarish season off the ice, Kris Letang has been searching for joy. A sense of normalcy. He found a little of both Tuesday night. The veteran Pittsburgh defenseman scored twice in his return from a lower-body injury, the second with 54 seconds left in overtime to give the Penguins a 7-6 victory over Florida. “I was just happy to be out there,” Letang said. "Be in the atmosphere of the team.” Letang's 17th season with Pittsburgh has been pockmarked by health issues an

  • Rout by Bengals exposed a Bills team that may be regressing

    ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — Sitting glumly at a table inside the Bills' practice facility on Monday, quarterback Josh Allen had difficulty coming to grips with how much his team accomplished and overcame, only to wind up no closer to the Super Bowl. More troubling for Allen and the Bills — a day after they were throttled 27-10 by the Cincinnati Bengals in the divisional round of the playoffs — is the prospect that they took a step back. “Recency bias from this last game, I know everybody’s going t

  • Flames rebound with impressive 5-2 win over Kraken

    SEATTLE (AP) — Tyler Toffoli and the Calgary Flames rebounded from one of their ugliest losses of the season and picked up an important two points in the Pacific Division before starting the All-Star break. Toffoli, Elias Lindholm and Blake Coleman each had a goal and two assists, and the Flames topped the Seattle Kraken 5-2 on Friday night. Calgary bounced back impressively after getting surprisingly routed at home a day earlier in a 5-1 setback to lowly Chicago. The Flames topped the Kraken fo

  • Siblings feed pro hoop dreams at Marquette, Notre Dame

    MONTREAL (AP) — For Olivier-Maxence Prosper, the lessons are not just for himself as he inches closer to a potential shot at his NBA dream. They are also for the 20-year-old Montreal native to share with his 17-year-old sister, Cassandre, who is embarking on a path she hopes leads to the WNBA. “Growing up, I was trying to be the best role model I can be for her,” he told The Canadian Press. “All the experiences I went through, I just help her so that she could be better, so that her experiences

  • Maple Leafs captain John Tavares on the cusp of 1,000th NHL game

    TORONTO — John Tavares was asked if there's more for him to give as he inched closer to a career milestone. "Absolutely," the Toronto Maple Leafs captain replied bluntly. "Absolutely." It's not hard to see why he's so convinced. Set to hit 1,000 regular-season NHL games this weekend, the 32-year-old remains a point-per-night player in his 14th season, thanks to a drive that started on the outdoor rinks of his childhood and continues to this day as Tavares pushes to adapt himself in a sport that'

  • Johnny Gaudreau comes back to Calgary's Saddledome as a Blue Jacket

    CALGARY — Johnny Gaudreau returned to the NHL city that accelerated him to league stardom for the first time since he left. A Calgary Flame his first eight seasons of professional hockey out of Boston College, the left-winger stepped back onto Saddledome ice Monday in Columbus Blue Jackets colours. His Blue Jackets teammates gave Gaudreau a taste of what he might expect at night in his first game back in Calgary by booing him when he touched the puck in the morning skate. "It was funny," Gaudrea

  • Commissioner Gary Bettman says 'nobody tanks' in the NHL

    NHL commissioner Gary Bettman defended the league's integrity on Tuesday when he refused to admit that teams tank for better odds in the draft lottery.

  • Oilers' Klim Kostin refuses to take photo with Flames fan until concession is made

    It's easy to see why Klim Kostin has quickly become a fan favourite in Edmonton.