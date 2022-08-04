Everton make £33m bid for Lille midfielder Amadou Onana

Thiago Silva of Chelsea jumps for the ball with Amadou Onana of Lille OSC during the UEFA Champions League Round Of Sixteen Leg One match between Chelsea FC and Lille OSC at Stamford Bridge - Shaun Botterill/Getty Images

Everton have made a £33 million bid for Lille midfielder Amadou Onana as Frank Lampard desperately seeks reinforcements before the Premier League kick-off.

Lampard has been eager to add to his squad throughout the summer after the player widely credited with inspiring Everton’s Premier League survival, Richarlison, was sold to Tottenham Hotspur.

Dominic Calvert-Lewin’s injury turmoil has continued ahead of Saturday's opening game against Chelsea, breaking down with a knee problem which could rule him out for six weeks.

Onana’s arrival would go some way to lifting the mood if the transfer can proceed. The 20-year-old recently made his Belgium debut and has been tracked by several Premier League clubs. West Ham are also interested after Onana’s impressive campaign for Lille last season.

The player has only been at the French club since 2021. He previously played for Hamburg in the Bundesliga.

Lampard still has a headache in terms of his strike options, with Salomon Rondon the only available, senior forward.

There is already unease among Everton’s fanbase heading into the new campaign amid fears that, having vowed to ensure there will be no repeat of last year’s dismal league campaign, the squad is as imbalanced as ever.

Lampard has added James Tarkowski and Dwight McNeil from Burnley, but has been frustrated in other efforts to add more quality. His spending is restricted by financial fair play rules - a legacy of the years of waste which preceded his appointment - and there has also been the shadow of questions about Farhad Moshiri’s future as majority shareholder.

Moshiri recently issued a statement insisting he was not trying to sell the club despite holding takeover talks with a consortium led by Peter Kenyon, but admitted he is seeking investment.