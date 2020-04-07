Reunited ‘Desperate Housewives’ & ‘Jessie’ Casts, ‘Young Sheldon’ & ‘Barry’ Stars Set For Livestreamed ‘Stars In The House’ COVID-19 Fundraisers – Update

Click here to read the full article.

UPDATE with additional guests The casts of Young Sheldon, Desperate Housewives, Jessie and Barry will reunite for this week’s livestream episodes of Stars in the House, the series hosted by Seth Rudetsky and James Wesley to raise donations for The Actors Fund’s COVID-19 efforts.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Among the stars taking part are, among others, Henry Winkler, Stephen Root, Debby Ryan, Iain Armitage, Annie Potts and Peyton List. From Desperate Housewives: Marcia Cross, Vanessa Williams, Brenda Strong, Dana Delaney and Eva Longoria (it’s anyone’s guess whether they’ll talk about you-know-who).

More from Deadline

The episodes follow last week’s cast reunions of Taxi, This is Us and Frasier, and The Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt the week prior.

The episodes are available at the Stars in the House website and on YouTube.

The popular Stars in the House series itself already has a spin-off of sorts: Last week Rudetsky and Wesley announced they’d be adding Plays in the House to their line-up, matching performers and plays for one-time-only livestream readings.

Since the first Stars in the House episode on March 16, the series has raised in excess of $130,000 to benefit The Actors Fund.

The schedule and guest line-up for next week’s Stars in the House are:

Tuesday, April 7, 8 pm/ET

BARRY with Emmy Award winner Henry Winkler, D’Arcy Carden, Stephen Root, Anthony Carrigan

Wednesday, April 8, 8 pm/ET

YOUNG SHELDON with Iain Armitage, Zoe Perry, Annie Potts, Montana Jordan, Raegan Revord and Lance Barber

Story continues

Friday, April 10, 2 pm/ET matinee

Disney’s JESSIE with Debby Ryan, Peyton List, Skai Jackson, Karan Brar, and Kevin Chamberlin

Sunday, April 12, 8 pm/ET

DESPERATE HOUSEWIVES with Marcia Cross, Vanessa Williams, Brenda Strong, Dana Delaney, Eva Longoria

Best of Deadline

Sign up for Deadline's Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.