'Desperate Housewives' Fans Are in a Daze Over Eva Longoria’s Fiery Red Bikini on TikTok

Selena Barrientos
·2 min read
Photo credit: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin - Getty Images
Photo credit: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin - Getty Images


When Eva Longoria isn’t busy telling powerful Latinx storylines in Hollywood, she’s somewhere in paradise soaking up the sun.

During the summer, it’s not a rare sight to see the Searching for Mexico host sharing her favorite summer looks, comprised of airy dresses and bright swimsuits. But most recently, Eva gave fans a glimpse of her hot-weather attire in action when she took a dip in a red bikini.

In a TikTok posted on July 13, the Desperate Housewives actress stunned in a two-piece while on vacation in Italy. She donned shades before ditching them to jump into the water. Eva then emerged from the sea, making it clear the dive was exactly what she needed.

“Daily [dose] of Vitamin sea 🌊🌞 #italy,” she cleverly captioned the clip.

Reacting to her video, Desperate Housewives fans were wowed. “She never lost it!!!!👌🤙👍🔥🔥🔥🔥,” one person wrote in her comments section. “Still ✨ that girl ✨,” another added. “Absolutely amazing and BEAUTIFUL 🌹🥰,” a different fan said.

Besides her picturesque European vacation in July — which she enjoyed with her husband José "Pepe" Bastón and their son Santiago — Eva had already taken advantage of the warm weather for several months. According to her Instagram, she wasted no time taking out her favorite swimsuits and grabbing a lounge chair back in May.

Speaking with Women’s Health, the Grand Hotel star opened up about being her most authentic self and perhaps, inspiring others to do the same.

“I don’t really have an attitude like, ‘Let me put this facade up for social media but be another way in life,’” she told the magazine. “Sometimes people are scared to be themselves, but I am who I am — eager to connect with the world, any and every way she can.”

