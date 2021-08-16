Desperate Afghans cling to US plane as 7 killed in Kabul airport chaos

Hundreds of people run alongside a U.S. Air Force C-17 transport plane as it moves down a runway of the international airport, in Kabul (AP)

Hundreds of desperate Afghans could be seen on videos clinging to the side of a US plane at Kabul airport in an attempt to escape as the Taliban took over the capital.

At least seven people were killed in the chaotic scenes on Monday.

Three stowaways fell from the engines of a US Air Force plane as it took off and others were run over by taxiing jets.

US troops fired into the air to scatter the crowds reportedly killing two civilians.

Thousands had rushed onto the tarmac of Kabul’s international airport.

Some were so desperate to escape the Taliban capture of their country they held on to an American military jet as it departed and plunged to their death.

Footage circulating on social media showed hundreds of people running across the runway as US troops fired warning shots in the air.

One showed a crowd pushing and shoving its way up a staircase, trying to board a plane while some people were hanging off the railings.

In another video, hundreds of people could be seen running alongside a C-17 transport aircraft as it moved down the tarmac.

In a touching scene...

A group of Afghans chase a large American cargo plane before taking off from #Kabul Airport, in an attempt to hold on to the plane; Escape from the new reality in #Afghanistan #Taliban #afghanistanwomen #TalibanTakeover#نساء_أفغانستان #طالبان pic.twitter.com/d43xp0GmLn — عبدالله الحمد (@aha_orf) August 16, 2021

A number clung to the side of the jet while another clip showed several falling through the air as the airplane rapidly gained altitude.

All military and civilian flights in and out of Kabul airport have been halted, a Pentagon spokesman said.

It is unclear when they will resume, he added.

US troops have been working to secure the airport.

The Taliban’s lightning advance across Afghanistan took just over a week to dethrone the country’s Western-backed government.

Afghans cling to US plane at Kabul airport (AP)

President Ashraf Ghani fled bringing to an end to a two-decade campaign in which the US and its allies had tried to transform the nation.

The country’s Western-trained security forces collapsed ahead of the planned withdrawal of the last American troops at the end of the month.

The storming of the airport, seen from space by passing satellites, raised questions about how much longer aircraft would be able to safely take off and land.

