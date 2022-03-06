DeSoto defends state championship with gritty defensive effort over South Grand Prairie

For a brief moment, South Grand Prairie looked liked it was going to set a new UIL state record it didn’t want any part of.

The Warriors only had eight points in the first half and 11 through three quarters.

The UIL Class 6A record for fewest points allowed was 16 in 1953 (New Deal over Vidor). Hawley also gave up 16 points in a 4A game against Rankin in 1957.

With SGP’s shooting woes and DeSoto’s strong defensive performance, the Eagles defeated their DFW neighbors, 40-23, in the 6A state championship game on Saturday night at the Alamodome to close out the 2021-22 Texas high school girls basketball season.

DeSoto (35-2) wins its second straight state title. The Eagles won their first in program history last season, 53-37 over Cypress Creek.

SGP, meanwhile, was in the state final for the first time after beating Houston Summer Creek in Friday’s semifinal. The Warriors were at state for a second consecutive season. They lost to DeSoto in last year’s semis.

SGP (35-5) managed to hit shots at the buzzer both in the first and second quarter. Jahcelyn Hartfield hit a mid-range floater to cut the DeSoto lead to 10-6 after one.

Taylor Barnes drove past the Eagles’ defense for an easy layup in the second, but DeSoto led 15-8 at intermission.

DeSoto’s largest lead came at 31-11 early in the fourth following a three-pointer from Ja’Mia Harris, who scored 14 points to go with four rebounds and two assists. Harris shot 6 of 8 from the free throw line.

The Warriors shot 27% from the floor and didn’t make any of their three-point attempts. They also committed 14 turnovers with 11 coming in the first half.