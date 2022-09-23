Desmond Tutu’s daughter barred from officiating funeral by Church of England

The daughter of the late Desmond Tutu has reportedly been prohibited from leading her godfather’s funeral by the Church of England because she is married to a woman.

Mpho Tutu van Furth, who is a practicing Anglican priest in the US, had been asked to officiate the funeral on Thursday in Shropshire.

In a statement carried by the BBC, the Diocese of Hereford said: “Advice was given in line with the House of Bishops current guidance on same-sex marriage.”

Ms Tutu van Furth reportedly told the broadcaster the decision “seemed really churlish and hurtful”.

The Church of England does not allow same-sex marriage in its clergy, but The Episcopal Church in the US – of which Ms Tutu van Furth is a part – does.

She had her licence rescinded in South Africa when she revealed her sexuality.