Desmond Swayne hits back at ‘outrageous’ anti-vax allegations: I don’t know what I’m meant to apologise for

Tory MP Sir Desmond Swayne was unrepentant today after he was told to apologise for allegedly suggesting hospital Covid figures were being “manipulated”.

In comments made in November, the lockdown-sceptic MP apparently told the group Save Our Rights UK that the UK was “bouncing round at the typical level of deaths for the time of year”.

Cabinet Office minister Michael Gove criticised the backbencher’s remarks as a “serious mistake” and told Sky News: “I would hope that he would issue a full and complete retraction and apology for what he said. It’s unacceptable.”

However, he stopped short of saying that former minister Sir Desmond should be suspended as a Tory MP.

But Sir Desmond hit back, telling the Standard: “I am at a loss as to what I’m being asked to apologise for.”

Meanwhile, Labour accused Sir Desmond of spreading “dangerous misinformation” about coronavirus and has called for Boris Johnson to suspend him as a Conservative MP.

According to Sky News, Sir Desmond is alleged to have said: “It seems to be a manageable risk, particularly as figures have been manipulated... We’re told there is a deathly, deadly pandemic proceeding at the moment.

“That is difficult to reconcile with ICUs (intensive care units) actually operating at typical occupation levels for the time of year and us bouncing round at the typical level of deaths for the time of year.”

However, Sir Desmond said the comments made to those groups were exclusively about lockdown and his views on the matter had been made clear in the House of Commons.

He told Standard: “I’ve always regarded myself a friend of Michael and I have a great deal of respect for his judgment and I will clearly reflect on any advice that he gives. But I am at a loss as to what I’m being asked to apologise for.

“Because, I am evangelical in my support for the vaccination campaign as any cursory glance at my website, blogs, my statements in the House of Commons and indeed my question to the Prime Minister yesterday will reveal.”

He also said it was “outrageous” that he was being associated with anti-vax opinions, adding: “I am evangelical in my support of vax.”

Pressed on whether he would apologise, he said: “I’ll wait until something is drawn to my attention specifically that I should apologise for.”

He said the comments were made in reference to charts that MPs were shown by medical chiefs last year which were later revised with different scales and comments by the Secretary of State about NHS capacity.

Asked if he would withdraw his comments he added: “I will examine my comments. But for the moment I stand by what I’ve said in the House of Commons because that’s what I’ve said in these interviews.”

Angela Rayner, deputy Labour leader, has written to Conservative Party chairwoman Amanda Milling about the alleged remarks and also said this morning he should have the whip withdrawn “immediately”.

In response to Labour’s call for his suspension, he replied: “Well it sounds like ‘thought crime’ doesn’t it?

“Do we still believe in freedom of expression in this country or not?”

