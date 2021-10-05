Desmond Chiam, Alexander Hodge & Chris Pang Board Adele Lim Comedy From Lionsgate & Point Grey

EXCLUSIVE: Desmond Chiam (The Falcon and the Winter Soldier), Alexander Hodge (Insecure) and Chris Pang (Crazy Rich Asians) have joined the cast of the untitled comedy that Crazy Rich Asians scribe Adele Lim is helming for Lionsgate, in her feature debut, which is now in production.

The trio will star opposite previously announced cast members Ashley Park, Sherry Cola, Stephanie Hsu and Sabrina Wu.

The film, intended for an R rating, will follow the epic journey of four Asian-American women traveling through Asia in search of one of their birth mothers. Along the way, their experience will become one of bonding, friendship, belonging and no-holds-barred debauchery that reveals the universal truth of what it means to know and love who you are.

Chiam will play Clarence, the fiancé of Hsu’s character, with Hodge portraying her former lover, CBA player Todd. Pang will play the love interest of the character played by Park.

Cherry Chevapravatdumrong (Family Guy) and Teresa Hsiao (Awkwafina is Nora from Queens) wrote the script, from a story they conceived with Lim.

Chevapravatdumrong, Hsiao and Lim are also producing with Point Grey’s Seth Rogen, Evan Goldberg, James Weaver and Josh Fagen, with Meredith Wieck and Chisom Ude overseeing the project for Lionsgate.

Chiam recently portrayed Flag Smasher Dovich in Disney+ and Marvel Studios’ The Falcon and the Winter Soldier. The actor has also starred on the TV side in ABC’s Reef Break, MTV’s The Shannara Chronicles, and Now Apocalypse, the comedy created for Starz by Gregg Araki. He will next appear in With Love, the romantic comedy series that Gloria Calderón Kellett created for Amazon.

Hodge portrayed Andrew Tan in the third and fourth seasons of HBO’s Insecure. He has also appeared in the series Black Lightning and Tommy, and the Netflix feature Resort to Love.

Pang has recently appeared in films including Crazy Rich Asians, Charlie’s Angels, and Palm Springs. The actor is best known on the TV side for a recurring role in Netflix’s Marco Polo. He’ll next appear in Jeffrey Walker’s fantasy pic The Portable Door, also starring Christoph Waltz, Sam Neill, Miranda Otto and more, along with upcoming Amazon series New Normal.

Chiam is represented by Gersh, The Rosenzweig Group, Viewpoint and Lichter, Grossman, Nichols. Hodge is repped by Innovative Artists, Brillstein Entertainment Partners, and Gang, Tyre. Pang is with UTA, Stride Management, Jackoway, Austen, Tyerman, and Active Artists Management in Australia.

