Desmond de Beer Buys Handful Of Shares In Lighthouse Properties

Potential Lighthouse Properties plc (JSE:LTE) shareholders may wish to note that the Non-Independent Non-Executive Director, Desmond de Beer, recently bought R6.1m worth of stock, paying R6.13 for each share. However, it only increased shareholding by a small percentage, and it wasn't a huge purchase by absolute value, either.

Lighthouse Properties Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

Notably, that recent purchase by Non-Independent Non-Executive Director Desmond de Beer was not the only time they bought Lighthouse Properties shares this year. Earlier in the year, they paid R6.48 per share in a R53m purchase. That means that even when the share price was higher than R5.82 (the recent price), an insider wanted to purchase shares. Their view may have changed since then, but at least it shows they felt optimistic at the time. In our view, the price an insider pays for shares is very important. It is generally more encouraging if they paid above the current price, as it suggests they saw value, even at higher levels.

In the last twelve months Lighthouse Properties insiders were buying shares, but not selling. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

Insider Ownership Of Lighthouse Properties

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. It's great to see that Lighthouse Properties insiders own 27% of the company, worth about R2.6b. This kind of significant ownership by insiders does generally increase the chance that the company is run in the interest of all shareholders.

So What Do The Lighthouse Properties Insider Transactions Indicate?

It is good to see the recent insider purchase. And the longer term insider transactions also give us confidence. Once you factor in the high insider ownership, it certainly seems like insiders are positive about Lighthouse Properties. Looks promising! So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. To that end, you should learn about the 4 warning signs we've spotted with Lighthouse Properties (including 2 which are a bit concerning).

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

