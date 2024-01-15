Desmond Bane's left ankle sprain to keep him out for at least six weeks

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Grizzlies wing Desmond Bane will be sidelined for at least six weeks with a Grade 3 left ankle sprain the team announced Sunday.

Bane injured his ankle on Friday in a game against the Clippers. The team said he will be re-evaluated in six weeks.

Memphis continues to deal with a series of injuries that has cut deep into the team’s rotation. Over the last week, leading scorer Ja Morant had season-ending shoulder surgery, and Marcus Smart’s injury to his right ring finger will keep him out at least six weeks.

The Grizzlies also lost forward Jake LaRavia with a left ankle sprain against the New York Knicks on Saturday. He will be re-evaluated in three weeks according to the team.

