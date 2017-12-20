Deslauriers records first two-goal game as Canadiens down Canucks 7-5

VANCOUVER — Returning indoors helped the Montreal Canadiens get back on track.

Nicolas Deslauriers had the first two-goal game of his career as Montreal defeated the Vancouver Canucks 7-5 on Tuesday.

Jeff Petry, Daniel Carr and Phillip Danault each added a goal and an assist for Montreal (15-15-4), which travelled to the West Coast after falling 3-0 to the Ottawa Senators in Saturday's frigid outdoor NHL 100 Classic in the nation's capital.

"It felt like in practice yesterday and this morning we were sucking dirty pond water when we were breathing," said Canadiens captain Max Pacioretty, who had two assists. "It was good to get back (and play inside)."

Paul Byron and Alex Galachenyuk had the other goals for the Canadiens, who got 34 saves from Carey Price.

The fourth line of Deslauriers, Carr and Byron Froese combined for five points as 14 players found the scoresheet for Montreal.

"I'm not here for my points," said Deslauriers. "But if I can contribute like this and take some pressure off our top line, it means a lot."

Montreal entered play 1-3-1 over its last five following a five-game winning streak that coincided with Price's return from a lower-body injury.

"It wasn't the ideal way to win," said Petry. "What I liked is when they capitalized and scored it seemed like we pushed back quickly."

Thomas Vanek scored three times and added an assist for Vancouver (15-16-4), while Daniel Sedin and Brock Boeser each had a goal and an assist. Anders Nilsson stopped 25 shots for the Canucks, who also got two assists from Henrik Sedin.

"There's nothing sweet about it," Vanek said of his 10th career hat trick. "We're really struggling right now."