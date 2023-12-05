‘Desktop research’: consultants had six weeks to pull together Victoria’s Commonwealth Games business case

Photograph: Carly Earl/The Guardian

Consultants tasked with putting together a business case for the 2026 Commonwealth Games were unable to inspect any venues or speak to key stakeholders due to “strict confidentiality requirements” and a “very tight” deadline.

Representatives from consultancy firms Ernst & Young (EY), DHW Ludus and MI Associates on Tuesday told an upper house inquiry into the 2026 Commonwealth Games’ cancellation their business case, which estimated the event would cost $2.5bn to run, was largely based on “desktop research”.

Dean Yates, a partner at EY, told the inquiry his firm was engaged by the Department of Jobs, Precincts and Regions on 15 December 2021 and given six weeks to put together the business case for hosting the Games across several regional venues.

Related: Out of time? Unloved Commonwealth Games faces uphill battle to survive

He said he approached DHW Ludus and MI Associates for their help, given the two consultancy firms had significant expertise in major event infrastructure.

The three firms, however, were unable to conduct any fieldwork as they put together the business case, Yates said.

“The highly confidential nature of this engagement meant that no fieldwork, such as formal inspection of the potential venues, could be undertaken by EY, DHW Ludus or MI Associates, nor could any consultation take place with any potential suppliers, partners or other departments,” he told the inquiry in his opening statement.

“As a result, the business case … was an early stage estimate of the potential cost and it was understood widely that these costings would need to be validated, tested and refined.”

Under questioning, Yates said it was not uncommon for consultants to be called in with little notice and under confidential circumstances. But he said there were a “significant number of limitations” concerning the Games’ business case.

“Time, consultation, the ability to visit venues – the scope that we were working against, it was very tightly defined by the department,” Yates said.

Story continues

“Particularly, the confidentiality aspect of it basically led to a situation where a desktop research was all that we could do in the timeframe.”

He said if given more time the firms would have “spoken to more stakeholders, we would have visited a few venues”.

“I suppose summing it up, we would have been able to do more due diligence than that we were allowed to,” Yates said.

“The six weeks was quite limiting in what we could do.”

The inquiry heard the business case was largely based on the costs to hold previous single-city Commonwealth Games in the Gold Coast and Birmingham, despite plans to hold Victoria’s games across four regional centres.

Related: No UK rescue for 2026 Commonwealth Games after Gold Coast withdrawal

“Birmingham Commonwealth Games cost was $1.8bn, Gold Coast was $1.4bn and our baseline for this business case was $2.8bn,” Leigh Walker, also from EY, said.

“Adjustments were made for the unique model of what was being proposed for 2026.”

The business case informed the government’s decision in 2021 to bid to host the 2026 Games. Two years later, the government cancelled the event, with the former premier, Daniel Andrews, blaming cost estimates tripling to $7bn.

He went on to describe the business case as “hardly the greatest piece of work” .

The three firms stood by their work.

Victoria had to pay $380m in compensation to Commonwealth Games bodies, who are now scrambling to find a host city, after the Gold Coast also withdrew its bid on Sunday evening.