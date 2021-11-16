DESKTOP METAL INVESTIGATION: Block & Leviton Is Investigating Desktop Metal, Inc. For Potential Securities Law Violations; Investors Who Have Lost Money Are Encouraged to Contact the Firm

BOSTON, Nov. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Block & Leviton is investigating Desktop Metal, Inc. (NYSE: DM) for potential securities law violations. Investors who have lost money in their Desktop Metal investment should contact the firm to learn more about how they might recover those losses. For more details, visit https://www.blockleviton.com/cases/dm.



After the market closed on November 8, Desktop Metal announced an independent investigation resulting from an internal whistleblower complaint concerning the company’s EnvisionTec subsidiary. On November 15, the CEO of EnvisionTec resigned and the company disclosed compliance issues with shipments from EnvisionTec resulting in FDA regulatory activity.

Shares of Desktop Metal stock fell 7% in intraday trading on November 9, 2021, after the initial disclosure, and dropped over 5% in aftermarket hours trading following the subsequent disclosures on November 15, 2021.

Anyone who purchased Desktop Metal, Inc. stock and has lost money may be eligible, whether or not they have sold their investment. Investors should contact Block & Leviton to learn more.

Block & Leviton is investigating whether the Company committed securities law violations and may file an action to attempt to recover losses on behalf of investors who have lost money.

If you've lost money on your investment, you should contact Block & Leviton to learn more via our case website, by email at cases@blockleviton.com , or by phone at (617) 398-5600.

Many law firms have issued releases about this matter; most of those firms do not actually litigate securities class actions. Block & Leviton is a law firm that actually litigates cases.

