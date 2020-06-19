Desjardins Investments announces closure of a Desjardins Fund

MONTREAL , June 19, 2020 /CNW/ - Desjardins Investments Inc. ("DI"), manager of the Desjardins Funds, is announcing the closure of a Desjardins Fund. DI is continually improving its product offering to ensure it meets investors' needs and is adapted to financial market realities. Considering the low net asset value and limited number of unitholders, the manager has decided to close the Desjardins Low Volatility Emerging Markets Fund (formerly the Desjardins IBrix Low Volatility Emerging Markets Fund).

These closures will take place on or about September 25, 2020 . DI reserves the right to postpone implementing the change described above.

Starting June 22, 2020 , DI will suspend any additional investment in the funds units at issue, with the exception of investments made by periodic payments.

About Desjardins Investments Inc.

DI, manager of the Desjardins Funds, is one of Canada's largest mutual fund manufacturers, with $ 34.1 billion in assets under management. DI offers a broad range of investment funds to Canadian investors and stands out in the industry, among others, through its world-renowned portfolio managers representing more than 20 asset management companies around the world. In addition, DI is one of the most committed actors in promoting and advancing responsible investment in Canada .

About Desjardins Group

Desjardins Group is the leading cooperative financial group in Canada and the sixth largest in the world, with assets of $326 .9 billion. It has been rated one of Canada's Top 100 Employers by Mediacorp. To meet the diverse needs of its members and clients, Desjardins offers a full range of products and services to individuals and businesses through its extensive distribution network, online platforms and subsidiaries across Canada . Ranked among the World's Strongest Banks according to The Banker magazine, Desjardins has one of the highest capital ratios and credit ratings in the industry.

Desjardins Funds are not guaranteed, their value fluctuates frequently and their past performance is not indicative of their future returns. Commissions, trailing commissions, management fees and expenses may all be associated with mutual fund investments. Please read the prospectus before investing. Desjardins Funds are offered by registered dealers.

