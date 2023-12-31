Desiree Ellis: South Africa coach hails 2023 as 'the year of women in sport'

Desiree Ellis won the Caf Women's Coach of the Year award for a fourth time after leading Banyana Banyana to the knockout phase of the World Cup for the first time

South Africa coach Desiree Ellis has hailed 2023 as a "fantastic year for women's sport" following a significant 12 months in cricket, netball and football for her nation.

Ellis guided Banyana Banyana to their first ever victory at a Fifa Women's World Cup as they beat Italy 3-2 in New Zealand in August.

The result helped them join Morocco and Nigeria in the knockout stage - the first time at a male or female World Cup that three African nations had surpassed the group phase.

"Let me first say that it's been the year of women in sport," Ellis told BBC Sport Africa, reflecting on the tournaments her country played in and hosted.

"We had the Under-19 Women's T20 World Cup and the Women's T20 World Cup in South Africa, the Netball World Cup [in Cape Town] and the football World Cup as well. So it's been a fantastic year for women in sport."

A Women's World Cup to remember

Thembi Kgatlana (second from right) netted a dramatic winner against Italy to send South Africa into the knockout phase of the Women's World Cup for the first time

Ellis' side went to the 2023 World Cup in Australia and New Zealand as continental champions after lifting the Women's Africa Cup of Nations (Wafcon) trophy in 2022.

South Africa - who were eventually eliminated by the Netherlands in the last 16 - were one of four sides representing Africa, alongside Nigeria and debutants Morocco and Zambia.

For the first time in Women's World Cup history, African sides left the tournament with a combined total of five wins between them - a huge improvement on the previous record of two wins for African teams at a finals.

"Having won Wafcon, and going there as African champions, the expectations were even higher on us," said Ellis.

"Our players realised they can mix it with the best out there. They showed that quality.

"It was always about testing ourselves and the players were absolutely magnificent. If you really work hard, if you put in the hours, if you work on everything in your game, it shows what you are capable of.

"Even in the Netherlands game, the goalkeeper got player of the match. That tells you how well we played."

As Ellis prepares her players for the next Women's World Cup, she hopes South Africa can build on their experience and improve in certain areas.

"We need to stay concentrated for the duration of the game," she said. "It could have been so different if we could have taken our chances.

"But it's not just about the team working, it's about the individual working as well - to make sure that we do better at the next competition."

Ellis will lead South Africa in the defence of their Wafcon title in Morocco in 2024, but will also hope to reach the Olympic Games after missing out on Tokyo 2020.

Banyana Banyana face Tanzania in February, with the winners of that contest facing a final two-legged qualifying tie in April for a spot at Paris 2024.

South Africans 'on the edge of their seats'

On the continental stage, South African club Mamelodi Sundowns, who Ellis describes as "an institution", enjoyed double success in 2023.

They won the Women's African Champions League for a second time, and their men won the inaugural African Football League.

"They've really set the standard," said Ellis. "It's a big boost for our national team.

"Gaining experience on the continent is the first thing for many of the players in the women's team who've already been to World Cups, Olympic Games and so on.

"Playing in Africa is different to playing anywhere else in the world. There are a lot of challenges.

"With [Sundowns] doing so well, it augurs well for both national teams (men's and women's) going forward."

South Africa captain Siya Kolisi (left) and head coach Jacques Nienaber (right) celebrated their Rugby World Cup triumph with President Cyril Ramaphosa after returning home from France

Aside from football, South Africa enjoyed historic sporting success in 2023, including a record fourth Rugby World Cup title for the Springboks.

South Africa hosted the Netball World Cup and reached the final of the Women's T20 Cricket World Cup on home soil, having also hosted the first edition of the Women's U19 World Cup.

In men's cricket, the Proteas reached the last four of the World Cup in India.

"It's been a fantastic year for sport in the country. Sport unites everyone and has brought the country together," said Ellis.

"It's fantastic for South Africa that we could compete on all fronts in different sporting codes around the world and do really, really well. It augurs well for the future and gives us a big boost going forward.

"There's a foundation there that we just need to consistently add to and make sure that we take that momentum and build on it, so that when the next competition comes we're not just competing in it but we're winning it.

"It all culminated in the Springboks' nail-biting, one-point victory, but that's just what sport is about. It had us on the edge of our seats but it also brought the nation together.

"We should make sure we jump on this bandwagon and that it continues for a very long time."