Designers at 'Star Trek' spinoff and Guillermo del Toro anthology win costume awards

TORONTO — Canadian costume designers for a “Star Trek” spinoff and a Guillermo del Toro horror anthology are among the winners of the CAFTCAD Awards.

The Canadian Alliance of Film and Television Costume Arts and Design celebrated outstanding homegrown artisans working in film, television and digital projects at a gala Sunday night in Toronto.

Crave’s “Star Trek: Strange New Worlds” claimed three prizes for various members of its design team, including best costume design for TV sci-fi/fantasy, best in textile crafts and best in building crafts.

Netflix’s “Guillermo del Toro's Cabinet of Curiosities” nabbed TV costume awards for best period design and best contemporary design in TV productions shot in Ontario and eastward. Both awards went to Toronto-born designer Luis Sequeira, a longtime collaborator of del Toro’s who was the only contender to claim more than one prize.

Those behind Crave’s post apocalyptic saga “Station Eleven” also collected two awards: best costume illustration and best SPFX building.

The best contemporary TV costume among productions in the west went to “Snowpiercer.” Film winners included “Violent Night” for best contemporary costumes and “Bones of Crows” for best period costumes.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 5, 2023.

The Canadian Press