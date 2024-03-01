Designers' New Favorite Runway Styling Trick? Actually Putting Stuff in Their Handbags

For many designer labels, accessories make up a large chunk — if not the majority — of their business. So naturally, those designers are going to style their runway looks with the handbags they plan to sell for the upcoming season. But some of them have a new trick up their sleeves, perhaps to draw a bit more attention to those bags: actually putting things inside them.

It's a trend that emerged on the Spring 2024 runways via clever design and styling techniques seen at Proenza Schouler, Bottega Veneta, Miu Miu and Balmain. And we've seen it continue into Fall 2024 at Coach, Moschino, Undercover and Balenciaga.

Proenza Schouler

Miu Miu

Balmain Spring 2024. Photos: Launchmetrics Spotlight

Designers are executing this concept in their own unique ways: Bottega built rolled-up newspaper out of leather; Proenza put small leather goods inside sheer bags; Miu Miu stuffed carryalls with clothes and shoes; and at Balmain, colorful foliage was sculpted onto the bags themselves.

For Fall 2024, designers honed in on more everyday objects, like the leafy greens poking out of the grocery bags Balenciaga created in collaboration with Erewhon for its recent show in Los Angeles. At Adrian Appiolaza's Moschino debut for Fall 2024, the baguettes and vegetables sticking out of a paper-like grocery bag were actually individual clutches themselves; the brand also filled totes with flowers and grocery items. Similarly, Undercover went with a plastic-style grocery bag for Fall 2024, seemingly with real produce and flowers inside. At Coach's latest NYFW show, miscellaneous items mostly hung off the bags' exteriors, including coffee mugs, baseball caps and other charms inspired by NYC tourist souvenirs.

This runway trend can be seen as a continuation of "errand-core," also exemplified by the recent proliferation of paparazzi-inspired fashion campaigns and staged paparazzi outfit moments that aren't so different. Celebrities and designers are increasingly trying to root their looks in everyday reality (even if these items' price points are farm from realistic for most people).

Story continues

Take a closer look at recent examples of filled-up bags on the runway below.

Undercover Fall 2024. Photo: Launchmetrics Spotlight

Undercover Fall 2024. Photo: Launchmetrics Spotlight

Moschino Fall 2024. Photo: Launchmetrics Spotlight

Moschino Fall 2024. Photo: Launchmetrics Spotlight

Moschino Fall 2024. Photo: Launchmetrics Spotlight

Moschino Fall 2024. Photo: Launchmetrics Spotlight

Coach Fall 2024. Photo: Launchmetrics Spotlight

Photo: Courtesy of Balenciaga

Balenciaga x Erewhon Fall 2024

Miu Miu Spring 2024. Photo: Launchmetrics Spotlight

Miu Miu Spring 2024. Photo: Launchmetrics Spotlight

Miu Miu Spring 2024. Photo: Launchmetrics Spotlight

Balmain Spring 2024. Photo: Launchmetrics Spotlight

Balmain Spring 2024. Photo: Launchmetrics Spotlight

Bottega Veneta Spring 2024. Photo: Launchmetrics Spotlight

Never miss the latest fashion industry news. Sign up for the Fashionista daily newsletter.