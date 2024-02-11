The Designers Behind Monse Can't Stop Thinking About Aliens, Either

To wear Monse is to revel in a certain level of coolness. Since its launch in 2015, the label has become known for its modern, statement-making pieces that don't compromise on practicality. However, founders Laura Kim and Fernando García aren't afraid to get a little weird when it comes to their inspirations for the collection.

"If you look at our tapestry, there's an alien landing because that's something we always talk about," Kim said backstage at Monse's Fall 2024 show. "Aliens — are they here or not?"

Said tapestry appears on a button-down top, a mini dress with buckle straps and cinched relaxed-fit trousers. There are also collared satin shirtdresses, sheer midis and high turtleneck knits boasting an eerie floral print with eyeballs, a result of Monse's first attempt with artificial intelligence (AI).

"Our design director found a way to make an eerie floral print feel very much of the brand," García explained. "Because what we do is always take something that is familiar to you — like a flower — and fuck it up."

Other familiar elements include Monse's signature deconstructed suiting, seen in spliced blazers and strapless asymmetric blouses, plus plenty of playfully short hems sure to delight Earthlings everywhere. Keep scrolling to see every look from Monse's Fall 2024 collection.

Monse Fall 2024. Photo: Launchmetrics Spotlight

