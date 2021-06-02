Designer Rohit Verma Shares Pic of Nisha Rawal's Busted Head After Her Alleged Fight with Karan Mehra

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai fame actor Karan Mehra has been accused by his wife, actress Nisha Rawal, of having an affair, taking her jewellery and beating her up. Karan was granted bail on Tuesday morning after his arrest the night before following a complaint by Nisha over a domestic fight.

Addressing the media on Tuesday evening and talking about Karan, Nisha said in Hindi: “He has beaten me up. He is an actor, he is very smart, he understands cameras. He has sometimes made my face black and blue and punched me hard.”

Later designer Rohit Verma, who was also with Nisha when she addressed the media, shared a picture in which her head is busted and bleeding. He wrote in the caption, “I have been seeing silently suffer for years finally she decided to let out her cry for help and stand for herself and child. A far cry for help from a friend. Aghast to see my bestie in such a state . What makes a man become a demon in no time?? My entire being is with my friend in this dark patch of her life .. she must rise up and give it a brave fight. Her pain, agony and harassment is beyond me to describe. Standing by her as a pillar of strength, we are in this together my friend I hold your hand firmly to make u see the light. Hugs and courage (sic).”

At the media address, when Nisha was told of Karan’s allegation that she had banged her head against the wall to injure herself, she replied: “I know he is saying that but why would I do that? I am an actor, my face is precious. I have a child. Why would I do that?”

(With IANS inputs)

