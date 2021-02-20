The designer of Meghan Markle's pregnancy announcement dress reveals its "powerful message"
On Sunday, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle revealed that they are expecting their second child, and released a sweet new portrait to celebrate the news. In the image, the Duchess of Sussex can be seen lying on the grass in a classic, elegant gown—a garment with a sweet tie to the couple's first child, Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor.
The dress was made for Meghan by American label Carolina Herrera while she was pregnant with Archie. The duchess has a longstanding relationship with the brand's creative director, Wes Gordon—and he was delighted to see the royal wear his dress in her pregnancy announcement photoshoot.
“I made [the dress] for her when she was pregnant with Archie, so almost two years ago," Gordon told the Telegraph. "There’s a reality, it’s 2021, and we have a world to save, right? This is an undeniable crisis, and everyone has to do their part. At Herrera, we’re committed to pursuing sustainable fabrics. But the number one thing that someone can do for sustainability is hold on to those pieces you buy and use them for a longer amount of time. That’s why I think what Meghan did is such a powerful message. She wore a dress that’s no less beautiful, because it’s two years old... it makes her feel no less special or no less happy."
The gown appears to be in a shade of white or cream (though it's a little hard to tell, given that the photo is in black and white), which is in keeping with how the Duchess has styled herself for such moments before.
For her first public appearance after announcing her first pregnancy, she chose a white dress from Australian designer Karen Gee—fitting, as she and Prince Harry were kicking off their royal tour of Oceania in Sydney—and paired it with a bracelet and butterfly earrings that once belonged to Princess Diana. Then, when Archie was born, Meghan stepped out in a white trench dress from British designer Grace Wales Bonner.
Though Meghan doesn't appear to be wearing any of Diana's jewellery this time around, the Sussexes still found a way to honour the Princess of Wales in their announcement today. The duo chose to reveal the news on Valentine's Day—just as Diana had done when she was pregnant with Prince Harry, 37 years ago to the day.
