These designer handbag deals are still live; sales from Tory Burch, Kate Spade and more

The best deals on handbags at Kate Spade, Michael Kors, Tory Burch, and Coach.
Cyber Monday may be over, but there are still great deals to be had. Our favorite designers like Tory Burch, Kate Spade, Michael Kors, and Coach are offering major discounts on their luxury goods. These deals won't last long, so shop now before it's too late!

The 8 best deals on handbags for Cyber Monday 2022

  1. Michael Kors Jet Set Large Saffiano Leather Crossbody Bag for $79 (Save $319)

  2. Kate Spade The Little Better Sam Nylon Small Shoulder Bag for $107 (Save $71)

  3. Kate Spade Tinsel Satchel for $89 (Save $240)

  4. Michael Kors Serena Small Quilted Faux Leather Crossbody Bag for $119 (Save $509)

  5. Kate Spade Bailey Shoulder Bag for $119 (Save $240)

  6. Coach Market Tote for $199 (Save $199)

  7. Tory Burch Small Robinson Spazzolato Tote Bag for $269 (Save $179)

  8. Kate Spade Knott Large Shoulder Bag for $279 (Save $119)

Cyber Monday Michael Kors purse deals

Shop the best Cyber Week deals at Michael Kors.
Cyber Monday Kate Spade purse deals

Shop the best Cyber Week sales at Kate Spade.
Kate Spade is home to leather handbags, crossbody bags, wallets, wristlets and much more. Among the options on sale are classic styles like the Hudson Medium Convertible Shoulder Bag, as well as eye-catching statement bags like the Spade Flower Reece Small Shoulder Bag.

Cyber Monday Tory Burch purse deals

The best Cyber Week sales at Tory Burch.
Tory Burch's iconic handbags are on sale during Cyber Week, including the classic Perry Bombé Mini Bag for $209 and the Limited Edition Shoulder Bag for a massive discount at $349 (you'll save $149).

Cyber Monday Kate Spade Surprise purse and wallet deals

The best Cyber Week handbag deals at Kate Spade Surprise.
At Kate Spade Surprise today, get a FREE tote with your purchase of $175 or more.

Cyber Monday Kate Spade Surprise clothing and accessories deals

Kate Spade holiday accessories are hard to pass up at these prices.
Kate Spade accessories and clothing are deeply discounted today. Plus, get a FREE tote with your purchase of $175 or more.

Cyber Monday Coach handbag deals

The best Cyber Week deals at Coach.
Cyber Monday 2022: Shopping Guide

When does Cyber Monday start?

Black Friday 2022 was Friday November 25. Cyber Monday 2022 is today, Monday November 28. Broadly speaking, Cyber Monday sales start as soon as Black Friday sales end.

When is the Kate Spade Cyber Monday sale?

Kate Spade's Cyber Monday deals are here now. Plus, at Kate Spade Surprise, bundles are on sale this week with the code MAKEITTWO, meaning that you'll save a little more on two already-marked-down Kate Spade classics.

When is the Tory Burch Cyber Monday sale?

The Tory Burch Cyber Monday sale is happening now, and the Holiday Event savings run through Tuesday November 29, meaning you'll be able to shop markdowns from now all the way through Cyber Monday.

When is the Michael Kors Cyber Monday sale?

The Michael Kors Cyber Monday sale is here, and you can save up to 70% off markdowns.

What deals can we expect during Cyber Monday?

You can expect to save on nearly every kind of product for Cyber Monday, including designer bags. We're rounding up all the best deals as they pop up, including sales from big retailers like Amazon, Walmart and more.

If you're in the Metro Detroit or Metro Phoenix areas, we recommend checking out the Detroit Free Press and the Arizona Republic for even more deal-hunting coverage.

How long do Cyber Monday sales last?

Black Friday is followed directly by Cyber Monday on November 28, 2022. Technically speaking, as soon as Black Friday ends, Cyber Monday begins. The best discounts are usually limited to these two days (and the weekend between them); however, some deals stick around through the end of the following week.

