These designer handbag deals are still live; sales from Tory Burch, Kate Spade and more

Madison Durham, Anthony Palliparambil, Jr., Sarah Kovac and Danielle DeSiato, Reviewed
Don't miss out on Kate Spade, Tory Burch and Michael Kors deals as Cyber Monday continues.
Don't miss out on Kate Spade, Tory Burch and Michael Kors deals as Cyber Monday continues.

Cyber Monday may be over, but there are still great deals to be had. You can save up to 60% on Tory Burch, 60% on Kate Spade and up to 60% on Michael Kors bags this Cyber Monday. If you want still more deals, you can also shop markdowns from Kate Spade Surprise at an incredible 75% off. These deals won't last long, so shop now before it's too late!

The 7 best deals on handbags for Cyber Monday 2022

  1. Kate Spade Tinsel Tote for $109 (Save $250)

  2. Kate Spade Bailey Shoulder Bag for $119 (Save $240)

  3. Michael Kors Emilia Medium Logo Shoulder Bag for $79 (Save $319)

  4. Kate Spade The Little Better Sam Nylon Small Shoulder Bag for $71.20 with code CYBERMON (Save $106.80)

  5. Michael Kors Charlotte Large Saffiano Leather Top-Zip Tote Bag for $99 (Save $349)

  6. Kate Spade Chelsea Weekender Bundle for $169 with code MAKEITTWO (Save 389)

  7. Tory Burch Miller Shoulder Bag for $384 (Save $164)

Cyber Monday Michael Kors purse deals

Cyber Monday Kate Spade purse deals

Kate Spade is home to leather handbags, crossbody bags, wallets, wristlets and much more. Among the options on sale are classic styles like the Thompson Medium Bucket Bag, as well as eye-catching statement bags like the Lucy Lady Leopard Crossbody. Keep in mind, at Kate Spade, you'll have to enter code CYBERMON to take advantage of deal prices.

Cyber Monday Tory Burch purse deals

Tory Burch's iconic handbags are on sale this Black Friday, including the classic Miller Shoulder Bag for $384 and the McGraw Bucket Bag for a massive discount at $314 (you'll save $134). Tory Burch is also hosting a Holiday Event, which has limited time offers on a selection of handbags and wallets.

Cyber Monday Kate Spade Surprise purse and wallet deals

At Kate Spade Surprise today, get a FREE tote with your purchase of $175 or more.

Cyber Monday Kate Spade wallet and wristlet deals

Don't forget to use code CYBERMON to take advantage of Cyber Monday deals prices at Kate Spade.

Cyber Monday Kate Spade Surprise clothing and accessories deals

Kate Spade accessories and clothing are deeply discounted today. For even bigger savings on bundles use code MAKEITTWO. Plus, get a FREE tote with your purchase of $175 or more.

Cyber Monday Kate Spade Surprise bundle deals

Bundle Kate Spade favorites, like the amazing Chelsea Weekender bag and Travel Cosmetic, for even bigger savings with code MAKEITTWO.

Cyber Monday Coach handbag deals

Cyber Monday 2022: Shopping Guide

When does Cyber Monday start?

Black Friday 2022 was Friday November 25. Cyber Monday 2022 is today, Monday November 28. Broadly speaking, Cyber Monday sales start as soon as Black Friday sales end.

When is the Kate Spade Cyber Monday sale?

Kate Spade's Cyber Monday deals are here now. Plus, at Kate Spade Surprise, bundles are on sale this week with the code MAKEITTWO, meaning that you'll save a little more on two already-marked-down Kate Spade classics.

When is the Tory Burch Cyber Monday sale?

The Tory Burch Cyber Monday sale is happening now, and the Holiday Event savings run through Tuesday November 29, meaning you'll be able to shop markdowns from now all the way through Cyber Monday.

When is the Michael Kors Cyber Monday sale?

The Michael Kors Cyber Monday sale is here, and you can save up to 70% off markdowns.

What deals can we expect during Cyber Monday?

You can expect to save on nearly every kind of product for Cyber Monday, including designer bags. We're rounding up all the best deals as they pop up, including sales from big retailers like Amazon, Walmart and more.

How long do Cyber Monday sales last?

Black Friday is followed directly by Cyber Monday on November 28, 2022. Technically speaking, as soon as Black Friday ends, Cyber Monday begins. The best discounts are usually limited to these two days (and the weekend between them); however, some deals stick around through the end of the following week.

