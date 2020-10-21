Designer Erin Gates Just Launched a Gorgeous Holiday Collection

From House Beautiful

Whether you're looking to upgrade your holiday decor or searching for gifts for your loved ones, you're going to want to check out designer Erin Gates's new holiday collection, launching today. To curate the line, Gates teamed up with small businesses and artisans. So in addition to her burlap holiday stockings, printed and appliqué pillow covers, and bestselling interior design books, you can shop hand-selected pieces that make perfect gifts for everyone on your list—especially, if they're design lovers.





Looking to start a new Christmas tradition this year? The collection has four hand-stitched Bauble Stockings, featuring holiday-themed designs that are so chic they'll look great whether you hang them on your mantel or display them on your coffee table.

One standout piece that we're loving is the Delft Candle. Gates collaborated with two other women-led businesses—Jill Rosenwald Studio and Noted Candles—to create this candle. It comes in two soothing scents: white tea lavender and Frasier fir. The best part? Once the candle burns down, you can keep the gorgeous handmade jar to use as a catch-all.

Other pieces that make great gifts (for your loved ones or for yourself!) are ceramic trays and a square dish designed by Elena Boiardi of E Boiardi Studio or white stoneware mugs with splatter patterns by ceramicist Justin Reis.

Ready to start planning for the holiday season? Check out some of our favorite pieces below and shop the full collection here.

