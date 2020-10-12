Designer creates fantasy WorldTour collaboration jerseys

In a year impacted by the topics of the coronavirus, politics and global warming, nothing appears to have captured the imagination – in cycling circles, at least – quite as much as EF Pro Cycling's collaboration with Palace skateboards and clothing supplier Rapha to create a special kit that the US team's riders are currently wearing at the Giro d'Italia, in order for the squad's usual predominantly pink jersey not to clash with the race leader's jersey.

That kit has inspired Stycle Design to come up with their own fantasy collaboration designs, pairing UCI WorldTeam, ProTeam and Women's WorldTeam squads with a number of clothing, sportswear and fashion brands, including Jumbo-Visma x Versace, Alpecin-Fenix x Puma and Canyon-SRAM x Vans.

Belgium-based Stijn Dossche is behind the designs, and has kindly shared them with Cyclingnews, explaining that the EF Pro Cycling x Palace collaboration "got me thinking about what was possible".

"I'm always thinking of new, out-of-the-box ideas, and this was a gift for me," he told us on Sunday after posting his designs on Twitter – @StijnDossche – and Instagram (stycle_design), where you can find his other jersey designs, too.

As to how he came up with the brand names and which teams to pair them with, Dossche explained: "I just made a list of streetwear brands like Palace. And once I'd written them on a piece of paper, I just thought of ideas, writing the teams next to the brands."

This year's Tour de France winner Tadej Pogačar's UAE Team Emirates squad, for example, has been paired with Nike's Michael Jordan sneaker and clothing brand Jordan, while Nike share Belgian WorldTour team Lotto Soudal's jersey in a minimalist but impactful design.

We reckon that recent Giro d'Italia stage winner and proud Essex boy Alex Dowsett would have loved to have won in this Israel Start-Up Nation x Louis Vuitton jersey, while Mark Cavendish might be persuaded to prolong his career for another season with Bahrain McLaren if their jersey looked like this one – a collaboration with streetwear label HUF.

