You can still shop cookware from Le Creuset, Demeyere and more for up to 55 percent off at Sur La Table

The holiday dinners and family gatherings aren't over. That's why this Sur La Table cookware sale couldn't have come at a better time. Cookware from Le Creuset, Demeyere, All-Clad and more is on sale, which means you can stock up on kitchen must-haves for your festivities without overspending.

If you're hosting a small gathering and you know your guests like to hang around the kitchen while you cook, you might as well snag something from the Sur La Table cookware sale that's really going to stun them. Playing it safe and celebrating solo this year? You can still take advantage of these discounted pieces.

A steal is getting more than you bargained for, and over 300 customers are raving about this nonstick pan set. At more than $80 off, one shopper said it's hefty, but mighty in the kitchen.

"When I first opened the box, I immediately thought I would return them," the customer review claimed. "They are ridiculously heavy! A friend encouraged me to keep them, so I thought I'd at least test them out. They cook so beautifully. They are so easy to clean, inside and out!"

Thinking about breakfast? Whip up poached eggs with Demeyere’s stainless egg poaching pan that fits up to four eggs.

It's not often that you find Le Creuset products under $20, which makes this cocotte a real bargain. More that 50 shoppers have left positive reviews. One customer noted, "these little cocotte pots are the best for re-warming, shirred eggs, ice cream and some more stuff. If you prepare food for two, these are a must-have!"

You should definitely consider updating your kitchen with this 10-inch skillet from Staub that one customer said is “great for starting thicker cuts of meat on the stovetop and finishing in the oven without drying the meat out.”

Also, just because it's winter doesn't mean that grilling season is over. This Scanpan grill pan is currently $70 off and it's made from 100 percent recycled aluminum.

There are loads more kitchen deals to score before the sale is over, so start shopping soon.

