The Designer Bags That We Really Love for 2020

Fashion trends and key buys tend to be mapped out at least six months in advance, so we can with some authority tell you the designer handbags that will dominate in 2020, and it's a lot more than just guesswork. Of course, cult buys and new brands can emerge at any moment surprising even the most seasoned of fashion buyers and editors, but there are certain new styles that I guarantee we'll be talking about as hero buys of 2020 next December.

There's a new handbag from Chanel that might just become as iconic as the legendary 2.55 bag, and Bottega Veneta is set to have a year just as golden as the last. Every buyer I speak to tells me they just can't order enough Bottega bags. Perhaps a more surprising it bag is the pearl handbag by Simone Rocha, which is destined for sell-out status, while Katie Holmes's favourite label Khaite has released a practical tote that makes teeny-tiny mini bags look sillier than ever.

A mood we are seeing across the fashion world for S/S 20 is a desire for classic, timeless pieces, and fashion houses like Gucci and Celine are definitely applying this approach to their accessories department, delving through the archive to create handbags that will be just as loved in 2020 as they would in 1950. Keep scrolling to see the new handbags from Chanel, Gucci, Bottega Veneta and more.

1. Chanel: 19 Bag

The Chanel 19 bag might be named after 2019, as it was launched at the end of last year, however, it is destined for big things in 2020. The quilted bag is a reimagined version of the house's classic 2.55 bag, but the 19 has a really chunky chain strap.

Chanel Chanel 19 Maxi Flap Bag (£3750)

Chanel Chanel 19 Maxi Flap Bag (£3940)

2. Bottega Veneta: BV Jodie

Bottega Veneta was arguably the most influential brand when it comes to accessories in 2019, and this is certain to continue this year. It's hard to pick one style that will be the most impactful, but just ahead is the Jodie shoulder bag which has quilted leather and a distinctive knot on the strap.

Bottega Veneta BV Twist Leather Clutch (£1650)

Bottega Veneta BV Jodie Small Leather Tote (£2465)

3. Alexander McQueen: The Story

Alexander McQueen released the Story bag at the beginning of December 2019, and the crossbody has already had quite the celebrity endorsement. It's recently been spotted with Kaia Gerber and Selena Gomez.

Alexander McQueen The Story Bag (£1569)

Alexander McQueen The Story Bag (£1569)

4. Simone Rocha: Pearl Bag

Moda Operandi lets shoppers preorder items straight from the catwalk, and it revealed that this perspex bag was its best-selling handbag for S/S 20.

Simone Rocha Perspex Pearl Acrylic Top Handle Bag (£550)

5. The Row: Banana Bag

The banana bag first appeared as a part of The Row's S/S 19 collection and has quickly become a favourite with influencers and celebrities.

The Row Slouchy Banana Tweed Cross-Body Bag (£2100)

The Row Slouchy Banana Small Textured-Leather Shoulder Bag (£1350)

6. Gucci: 1955 Bag

The Gucci 1955 Horsebit bag is destined to be a modern classic, as the new addition has already spotted on so many influencers. It has a real vintage feel thanks to the gold clasp and classic silhouette and use of the house's signature logo print.

Gucci 1955 Horsebit Saddle Leather Shoulder Bag (£1750)

Gucci 1955 Horsebit Watersnake Shoulder Bag (£3090)

7. Khaite Tote

Khaite is a brand that is quickly transitioning from a new label to a power player (this is the designer behind that Katie Holmes knitted cardigan and bra set), and for 2020, its handbags will be getting a lot of attention. This is a new addition for Khaite, and the circle leather tote bags are already getting an impressive reception.

Khaite The Medium Osa Tote (£1440)

Khaite Osa Shopper Tote (£2351)

8. Prada: Re-Edition

Originally released in 2005, Prada's Re-Edition Nylon and Saffiano Leather Mini-Bag taps into our collective obsession with nostalgia. While many models and celebrities (read: Bella Hadid) have already been seen toting vintage versions of the bag, Prada's decision to reissue the original design with a few updated 2020 details is certainly proving successful with the fashion set.

Prada Prada Re-Edition 2000 Nylon Mini-Bag (£535)

Prada Re-Edition 2005 Nylon and Saffiano Leather Mini-Bag (£535)

9. Celine: Teen Triomphe

The Triomphe is a new bag bearing the original Céline logo created by founder Céline Vipiana in 1971 and is a style that has already been spotted on countless celebs, including Angelina Jolie and Lucy Boynton.

Celine Teen Triomphe (£1950)

Celine Teen Triomphe (£2200)

10. Chloé: Aby Cross-Body Bag

Designed to mimic the shape of Chloé's iconic padlock hardware, the Aby Cross-Body Bag has already garnered the attention of It-girl influencers including Aimee Song.

Chloé Aby Cross-Body Bag (£1160)

Chloé Aby Cross-Body Bag (£1160)

This piece was published at an earlier date and has since been updated.

