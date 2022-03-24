Design for national LGBTQ2+ monument inspired by thundercloud and disco balls

OTTAWA — A national LGBTQ2+ monument — inspired by a dramatic thundercloud — is to be built in Ottawa by 2025.

The winning design, featuring a silver mirrored mosaic interior influenced by a thunderhead cloud and disco balls, was unveiled today at an event attended by Heritage Minister Pablo Rodriguez.

The $8-million monument, designed by a team including Winnipeg landscape architects Public City, includes a viewing platform, stage, herb garden, healing circle and seating areas.

Visual artist Shawna Dempsey, one of the design team members, said the "110-per-cent queer" monument was meant to be used by everyone.

It will be paid for by funds from settlement of a class-action lawsuit against the Canadian government following systematic discrimination against lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender members of the Canadian Armed Forces, RCMP and federal public service.

Rodriguez says it is vital to remember Canada's history of institutionalized homophobia and transphobia.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published 24 March 2022.

