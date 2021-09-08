Desi Favors: The Fastest-Growing Gifting Business in America

RESTON, VA / ACCESSWIRE / September 8, 2021 / Since Vice President Kamala Harris stepped into office, appreciation and celebration of Asian cultures have become more dominant in America. Accordingly, people are looking to celebrate parties with Asian themes. E-commerce shop and gift solutions business Desi Favors exploded in popularity, becoming the fastest-growing gifting business in the US.

Desi Favors is a business that started back in 2017 and has steadily become a party favorite across the Asian community and other groups. The company celebrates the South Asian community and culture and enables others to do the same by bringing parties and gift ideas that showcase Indian traditions and events. The online shop provides an assortment of Southeast Asian-themed goodies that have attracted many clients ever since.

What makes Desi Favors the best choice for those looking to amp up their Asian-themed parties is its wide range of product selections, as they ensure they have something new to offer to their wide range of clients every time. Their products show a rich quality that brings the best of Asian cultures to backyard parties, corporate events, Indian-themed weddings, and so on. Desi Favors also aims to be an eco-friendly provider by offering products that customers can use multiple times. It specifically advocates for the use of reusable decorations as an alternative to fresh flowers. In parts of South America, the US, and other places, chrysanthemum and rose production have been shown to have various adverse effects on the environment. As an alternative, Desi Favors offers a line of natural shola wood flowers that look and feel very similar to the real thing and don't get thrown out.

Other products on Desi Favors' online shop include a set of DIY decoration lines from Indian and Southeast Asian rural areas that have also been a source of income for less privileged families in third world countries. It also provides return gifts and gift boxes for various Indian festivals, parties, traditional events, and other family and business affairs celebrations. Its various Diwali gifts have become a favorite among companies that give these Asian-themed gifts to celebrate and acknowledge an ethnically diverse workplace. The online gift shop's lineup of DIY kid's products teach younger generations Indian culture and traditions.

Since starting in 2017, Desi Favors has increased exponentially every year, turning in revenues five times that of the previous year every business period close. This 2021, the company looks to grow ten times with the world slowly easing back into parties and events.

The key to Desi Favors' success is their attention to detail when it comes to quality of their products, packaging, and customer service/follow up, as is evident from the plethora of customer reviews found on their website or other sales channels/platforms.

By growing, Desi Favors looks to pay kindness forward by sourcing more materials, decorations, and gift items from other small and remote villages in countries like India. In addition, the company looks to be a significant social enterprise to promote South Asian culture in developed countries and provide income to more rural areas in Asian countries. Desi Favors has recently expanded into the Australian market with their launch in July.

More than a gift shop, Desi Favors is a way to celebrate diversity, culture and traditions. Learn more about the online shop by checking out its Instagram profile .

