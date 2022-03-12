Deshaun Watson Won't Face Criminal Charges in Connection to Houston Sexual Assault Cases

Abigail Adams
·4 min read
Deshaun Watson #4 of the Houston Texans walks off the field after the 51-31 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC Divisional playoff game at Arrowhead Stadium on January 12, 2020 in Kansas City, Missouri.
Deshaun Watson #4 of the Houston Texans walks off the field after the 51-31 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC Divisional playoff game at Arrowhead Stadium on January 12, 2020 in Kansas City, Missouri.

Peter Aiken/Getty

Deshaun Watson will not be charged criminally in connection to allegations of sexual harassment and misconduct.

A Houston grand jury on Friday chose not to indict the 26-year-old NFL quarterback on nine criminal complaints filed in 2021 accusing Watson of various indecent acts during appointments with massage therapists, The New York Times reports.

The Harris County District Attorney's Office confirmed the news in a statement to ABC13 in Houston on Friday.

In his first public comments since the sexual assault allegations came out, Watson expressed his relief regarding the grand jury's decision.

RELATED: Members of Congress Working with State Department to Secure Release of Brittney Griner in Russia

"It's definitely a very emotional moment for me," Watson said in a press conference on Friday, noting that he knows "we're far from being done of handling what we need to handle" legally, according to ABC13 and KHOU11.

"I thank my Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, for letting the truth be heard," he added. "I thank everyone that was a part of this for seeing and hearing both sides."

The Harris County DA's Office presented nine of the 10 criminal cases filed against Watson last year to a 12-person grand jury for over six hours on Friday, according to the Times.

Watson was accused of committing indecent acts with his massage therapists during appointments, including exposing himself and purposefully touching therapists' hands with his penis, as previously reported by PEOPLE.

The first accusation was made public in March 2021 by Houston attorney Tony Buzbee, who has gone on to represent 22 women accusing Watson of sexual misconduct. Watson denied the initial allegations on Twitter.

RELATED: Texas Woman, 25, Claims Cowboys Owner Jerry Jones Is Biological Father, Paid Off Mother

"As a result of a social media post by a publicity-seeking plaintiff's lawyer, I recently became aware of a lawsuit that has apparently been filed against me," Watson wrote at the time. "I have not yet seen the complaint, but I know this: I Have never treated any woman with anything than the utmost respect."

"The plaintiff's lawyer claims that this isn't about money, but before filing suit he made a baseless six-figure settlement demand, which I quickly rejected," Watson added. "Unlike him, this isn't about money for me — it's about clearing my name, and I look forward to doing that."

Watson did not speak publicly about the accusations against him again until Friday's press conference.

Although he has avoided criminal charges, Watson still faces civil lawsuits from the 22 women accusing him of sexual misconduct.

In an email to CNN, Buzbee claimed, "The civil cases will continue to gather steam" ahead of another deposition on Tuesday. "We have to respect the process," he added.

RELATED: Russell Wilson Traded to Denver Broncos After 10 Seasons as Seattle Seahawks Quarterback: Reports

With the criminal investigations now behind them, Watson's lead attorney Rusty Hardin said in a statement to ABC13 that he and his team "are happy to move forward with the civil case depositions."

Watson delivered depositions for two of the lawsuits filed against him, during which he invoked the Fifth Amendment, on the same day the Houston grand jury opted not to indict him on charges filed against him, according to the Times and ESPN.

"We will vigorously defend those cases with every ounce we have," Hardin said in his statement to ABC13. "There were no crimes here but there is a plaintiffs' attorney churning up negative press and churning up his clients hoping for a pay day. These cases have been the product of a lawyer maximizing his own personal publicity at the expense of others, including his own clients. It is time to let Deshaun move on."

In addition to rebuilding his "appearance in the community," per ABC13, Watson is looking forward to getting "back on the field." Watson has not played since the 2020 season when the Houston Texans earned a measly 4-12 record.

RELATED: Atlanta Falcons Wide Receiver Calvin Ridley Suspended for 2022 Season After Gambling on Games

Watson requested a trade a short time before the first allegation came out in March 2021. An NFL spokesperson said Friday that the situation "remains under review of the personal conduct policy," per the Times and ESPN.

Several teams are expected to have interest in picking Watson up, who is still looking for a new home in the NFL, ESPN reports.

Regarding his potential return to the NFL, Watson said during Friday's press conference, "We've been prepping for that and ready to go," adding, "I'm going to continue to just keep pushing forward and build my name back to what it was, if not better."

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Deshaun Watson avoids criminal charges as Houston grand jury declines to indict

    Watson can now turn his attention to the pending civil suits, which are not dependent on a criminal finding to continue forward.

  • CBC Sports panel: Breaking the bias in women's sports

    Figure skater Maddie Schizas delivered multiple personal-best performances in her Olympic debut last month to help Canada place fourth in the team event. But how much will Canadians see of the 19-year-old and other women in sport before the 2026 Winter Games? "Every four years [at the Olympics] is not enough to see women's sports in the spotlight," said the reigning Canadian women's champion from Oakville, Ont., who also placed 19th in the women's program in Beijing. On Tuesday, Schizas took a b

  • 5 interesting facts about Sao Paulo FC

    Are you a fan of Sao Paulo FC? Here are few interesting facts about the club.

  • The Raptors Development Game

    When it comes to Scottie Barnes, Gary Trent Jr., OG Anunoby, Pascal Siakam, Fred VanVleet and Nick Nurse, what's one thing you would like to see them develop before next season? Imman Adan and Katie Heindl discuss. Listen to the full episode on the 'Raptors Over Everything' podcast.

  • Leafs' demons won't discriminate based on playoff opponent

    Unlike other NHL powerhouses, the Maple Leafs appear vulnerable to defeat against any opponent so where they finish in the standings may not ultimately be as important as exercising Toronto's postseason demons.&nbsp;

  • Gary Trent Jr. thinks ‘sky is the limit’ for Raptors

    Gary Trent Jr. addressed the media after his 42-point performance against the Suns. The Raptors guard spoke about having Fred VanVleet back in the lineup, how offensive rebounding is contagious, and what he feels Toronto can accomplish as the season winds down. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • Drama feels different in Toronto & Vancouver ahead of trade deadline

    Amidst rumours of the Leafs making a move for J.T. Miller, Canucks fans are split on whether their team should re-sign the star forward who turns 29 next week. It's never quiet in Toronto or Vancouver.&nbsp;

  • FIFA lets foreign players, coaches leave Russian clubs until June

    FIFA intervened to allow foreign players and coaches based in Russia to leave their clubs on Monday, although only for the rest of the season. Clubs in other countries will be allowed to sign up to two players who had been at clubs in Russia or Ukraine outside of the normal transfer window periods. Ukraine's league has been suspended since war engulfed the country, and its players are also allowed to temporarily leave until June 30. FIFPRO and the organization representing the world's soccer lea

  • Jack Eichel felt like Sabres were 'toying' with him over surgery, captaincy

    Golden Knights star Jack Eichel spoke on his "messy" fallout with the Sabres ahead of his highly-anticipated return to Buffalo.

  • Fred VanVleet on return: 'Happy to be back doing what I love'

    The heart and sole of the Raptors returned to the lineup versus the Spurs after a five-game absence, dropping 26 points and looking like he didn't miss a beat. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • Wings put alternate captain Danny DeKeyser on waivers for his birthday

    Veteran Red Wings defenseman Danny DeKeyser was gifted a not-so-special birthday present from the only franchise he's ever known.

  • Ristolainen extension another sign of the Flyers' dysfunction

    Chuck Fletcher doubled down on a mistake, signing the underwhelming defender to a five-year extension when the Flyers are clearly in need of a reset.

  • Whitecaps COO steps down as investigation into soccer club continues

    A longtime Vancouver Whitecaps executive has resigned from her position, but will co-operate with an investigation into how the soccer club handled sexual misconduct allegations against two former women's team coaches, according to club leadership. Rachel Lewis left her position as chief operating officer "to pursue other opportunities," Whitecaps CEO Axel Schuster said in a written statement. "She was an important member of the club's leadership team since 2003 and we wish her all the best in t

  • Dominik Hasek still wants all Russian NHLers suspended, calls for donations

    Dominik Hasek isn't backing down from his controversial opinion.

  • How Scottie Barnes took over vs. Spurs

    The Toronto Raptors were in tough against a stingy Spurs team through 24 minutes, but they really ramped it up in the second half, led by rookie Scottie Barnes. Follow Yahoo Sports Canada for all your Raptors coverage.

  • NHL leaders: Will they or won't they?

    As NHL Twitter comes alive to debate award nominations, Julian asks the Zone Time crew, 'Will they or won't they?' Can Auston Matthews break the 60 goal mark? Will Connor McDavid reach 120 points despite the Oilers struggles? And can the great ageing 8 score 50 goals this season?

  • Red Wings goalie Alex Nedeljkovic surrenders all-time absurd goal

    Wings netminder Alex Nedeljkovic somehow swatted a wide, bouncing puck through his own legs for one of the absolute weirdest goals you'll ever see.

  • Hockey Night in Canada: Live streams on desktop & app

    Want to watch a free live stream of Hockey Night in Canada games? CBC will live stream Hockey Night in Canada on all digital platforms, meaning more Canadians will be able to access the games. This Saturday, CBC Sports will provide a live stream of Hockey Night in Canada games, beginning with the Seattle Kraken vs. Montreal Canadiens (7 p.m. ET) and Tampa Bay Lightning vs. Edmonton Oilers (10 p.m. ET). Here's your guide on how to watch. The CBC Sports app will continue to provide free live strea

  • How a skydiving routine helped calm Canadian Tyler Turner's nerves en route to Paralympic gold

    Canada's Tyler Turner was feeling a little jittery ahead of his first-ever Paralympic snowboard cross big final. Naturally, he turned his mind to skydiving. "It took me completely away from the stress of racing because that can get to you," Turner said. "[Coach Greg Picard] and I were planning skydives right in the start gate for 20 minutes before. … Talk about making a dive plan and plan the jump, jump the plan." The plan paid off. Turner won the gold medal, five years after a skydiving crash c

  • Gabriel Landeskog sounds off on an awful night for NHL refs

    It wasn’t a banner night for NHL officials across the board Thursday evening.