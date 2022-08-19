Deshaun Watson’s suspension, Ken Walker’s surgery & Browns preview
Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | Google Podcasts
Matt Harmon is in Florida, but the podcast never stops! Today, he’s joined by Dalton Del Don to go over some of the bigger fantasy-relevant news stories (Ken Walker’s surgery, Javonte Williams as DEN’s #1, George Pickens hype, etc.) before digging into the running backs that Dalton has ranked higher or lower than consensus.
Later, as the guys preview the 2022 Cleveland Browns, the news of Deshaun Watson’s 11-game suspension breaks and they discuss how it will affect the other players on the Browns and if Watson will ever be the same player he once was.
01:00 NEWS / Ken Walker surgery + Rashaad Penny
04:45 Javonte Williams as DEN’s #1 RB
09:00 George Pickens hype train
16:00 Baker Mayfield will be CAR starting QB
18:40 RB rankings ahead of consensus
18:55 Saquon Barkley
26:00 D’Andre Swift
29:25 D.J. Chark
30:40 Devin Singletary
33:15 AD BREAK
33:40 Najee Harris
37:30 Derrick Henry
41:30 David Montgomery
43:20 Chase Edmonds
46:45 NEWS / Deshaun Watson 11-game suspension
50:55 Nick Chubb
51:30 David Njoku
54:45 Nick Chubb rankings
55:30 Deshaun Watson
