Deshaun Watson’s suspension, Ken Walker’s surgery & Browns preview

Matt Harmon is in Florida, but the podcast never stops! Today, he’s joined by Dalton Del Don to go over some of the bigger fantasy-relevant news stories (Ken Walker’s surgery, Javonte Williams as DEN’s #1, George Pickens hype, etc.) before digging into the running backs that Dalton has ranked higher or lower than consensus.

Later, as the guys preview the 2022 Cleveland Browns, the news of Deshaun Watson’s 11-game suspension breaks and they discuss how it will affect the other players on the Browns and if Watson will ever be the same player he once was.

01:00 NEWS / Ken Walker surgery + Rashaad Penny

04:45 Javonte Williams as DEN’s #1 RB

09:00 George Pickens hype train

16:00 Baker Mayfield will be CAR starting QB

18:40 RB rankings ahead of consensus

18:55 Saquon Barkley

26:00 D’Andre Swift

29:25 D.J. Chark

30:40 Devin Singletary

33:40 Najee Harris

37:30 Derrick Henry

41:30 David Montgomery

43:20 Chase Edmonds

46:45 NEWS / Deshaun Watson 11-game suspension

50:55 Nick Chubb

51:30 David Njoku

54:45 Nick Chubb rankings

55:30 Deshaun Watson

