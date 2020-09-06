Deshaun Watson gets emotional as Dabo Swinney, Justin Verlander congratulate him on new deal

Deshaun Watson was visibly moved as Clemson coach Dabo Swinney and Houston Astros ace Justin Verlander led the congratulations to the Houston Texans quarterback for his new contract.

Another of the NFL's fine young quarterbacks got his big second contract on Saturday, with two-time Pro Bowler Watson agreeing terms on a four-year, $160million extension with a whopping $111m in guarantees.

A virtual news conference was arranged shortly after confirmation of the contract was made and key figures from Watson's journey so far came on the call to mark the occasion.

And seeing Michael Perry, his offensive coordinator at high school, his college coach Swinney and friend Verlander made Watson tear up.

"A lot of memories," Watson told reporters of seeing the familiar faces.

"A lot of talks. A lot of sacrifice, discipline. All those people, even including JV [Verlander], had something to relate to me.

"They've had a big part of my career, so it's just flashbacks that continue to pile up with so many special moments. It's awesome."

The emotions continued for the 24-year-old when his family delivered a special congratulatory message too.

"I've been crying a little bit – a lot of bit, really," Watson added.

"It's just an amazing moment, for me to be able to extend my career in a location, in a place, in a home, I would say, that my family loves, that I love, that I want to continue to dive into the community most of all, and just continue to build my legacy, just build our legacy as a whole and do something that we've never done before."

Even after Kansas City Chiefs star Patrick Mahomes signed a record 10-year, $503m contract extension earlier this offseason, Watson will make an average of $39m in base salary over the next four years, the most of any NFL player over that time.

"The money is amazing. It's life-changing. It's great," Watson said.

"But the biggest thing is for the McNair family, OB [head coach Bill O'Brien], Jack [Easterby], to just trust in me and believe in me, that I'm their guy, I'm their quarterback, is the biggest thing, and that really touches me.

"Growing up, from where I'm from, there's not too many people that make it out. For them to just trust me, man, it means the most."