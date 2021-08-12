Deshaun Watson expresses frustration with media: 'Why are you all always filming me every day?'

Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson is growing frustrated with being in the spotlight. Watson lashed out at the media Thursday, asking why he's always getting filmed at practice.

Watson made the comment while walking past a row of cameras. As he walked toward the media, Watson said, "Why are you all always filming me every day? It's the same s***."

Deshaun Watson: “Why are you all always filming me every day? It’s the same s—.” pic.twitter.com/nL6p5Rlkl9 — Sarah Barshop (@sarahbarshop) August 12, 2021

Watson made the comment a day after the Texans tried to end training camp early, which would have restricted media access. Watson was also listed as the team's fourth-string quarterback on its first unofficial depth chart, which was released Wednesday.

Watson reportedly still wants a trade from the team. Watson has not spoken to the media since camp opened.

Deshaun Watson dealing with 22 accusations of sexual misconduct

In addition to the on-field issues, Watson's NFL future is in limbo after he was accused of varying levels of sexual misconduct by 22 women during the offseason. Watson is currently eligible to participate in practice with the Texans, though that hasn't happened much since camp opened.

Watson won't take part in the team's first preseason game, and it's unclear if he'll play at all before the start of the regular season. The NFL could take that decision out of the team's hands by suspending Watson depending on what the league finds during its investigation, which is still ongoing.

Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson arrives at NFL football practice Saturday, July 31, 2021, in Houston. (AP Photo/Justin Rex)

