Desharnais' overtime goal gives Bakersfield Condors 4-3 win over Abbotsford Canucks
ABBOTSFORD, BRITISH COLUMBIA — Vincent Desharnais' goal at 3:50 of overtime secured the Bakersfield Condors a 4-3 win over the Abbotsford Canucks in an American Hockey League game Friday night.
James Hamblin forced overtime, scoring with three seconds remaining in regulation time for Bakersfield (10-8-3-3). Cooper Marody and Raphael Lavoie had the others.
Justin Bailey had a goal and an assist for Abbotsford (10-10-3-1). John Stevens and Noah Juulsen also scored.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 7, 2022.
The Canadian Press