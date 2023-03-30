'Deserving' Dog Rescued from Philadelphia Train Tracks Gets Adopted and Finds 'Nothing But Love'

A Philadelphia rescue shelter said Lucky, a pit bull mix, is "thriving" after getting adopted by one of the people who saved him

Lucky, a paralyzed dog found abandoned on train tracks in Philadelphia, has finally found a family to love him after he was adopted by one of the people who saved his life.

The pit bull mix was left for dead on the tracks in November 2022 and suffered through a two-day ordeal. Lucky's rescuers believe the canine's spinal cord was severed by a passing train before animal lovers found the dog.

Philly Rescue Angels, INC, a nonprofit in Pennsylvania that cares for abandoned animals, said in a Facebook post at the time that Lucky "has been laying here for TWO DAYS, he has literally been laying his body down, and the train has been going over him... We are heartbroken, this is pure evil!"

And while the story started heartbreaking, new grinning photos of Lucky show how much his has changed for the better. Philly Rescue Angels shared an update on Monday that Lucky, a name the organization gave the dog, is now "adopted, thriving, and knowing nothing but love for the rest of his life."

The group said one of the women who saved Lucky from the tracks is now the pooch's pet parent. Lucky now shares a home with several other dogs "that he is so happy with," the rescue group said, adding, "The most deserving boy has FINALLY found his happy ending."

After a traumatic experience on the train tracks, Lucky needed time to recover from his injuries and find the right home.

Philly Rescue Angels also said finding Lucky a home took several months because the group had to deal with hundreds of people reaching out to adopt Lucky, who then "ghosted" the organization when it asked for more information.

"But we know Lucky was ghosted by these people for a reason because now he is where he belongs," the rescue shared on Facebook.

Lucky will never be able to walk unassisted again and has racked up about $18,000 in vet bills, which Philly Rescue Angels will cover. The rescue will support Lucky financially for the rest of his life, helping with the canine's monthly medical care, prescriptions, and other quality-of-life expenses.

And for the owner who abandoned Lucky in the first place, Philly Rescue Angels Inc has a simple message: "We hope the person who did this to him sees the life he is living now and sees that their actions were not a success. Lucky has overcome everything you put him through & he will live a beautiful life now."

If you want to help Lucky in his new home, he has his own wishlist on Amazon with items needed to keep the pup happy and healthy.

