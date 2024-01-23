'We deserved to win all of the games' - De Zerbi on home draws

Roberto De Zerbi

Brighton manager Roberto De Zerbi says his side have been "unlucky" to draw their last two home games 0-0 after another goalless encounter with Wolves on Monday night.

The Seagulls dominated the ball at the Amex Stadium but failed to find the breakthrough as they stretched their unbeaten home run to a club-record nine top-flight fixtures to climb to seventh - above Manchester United on goal difference.

However, five of the games in that run have been draws - contributing to a league-high eight overall - and De Zerbi believes a hectic schedule and notable absentees have impacted his side's ability to win.

"We have to understand the situation of injuries, we have to understand how much energy we spent in the Europa League, in FA Cup, we have to analyse if we will be lucky or unlucky," he said post-match.

"In the last two games in the Premier League we have been unlucky because two points after two games with good quality to win the game, we are losing too many points.

"We have been unlucky because five draws (at home), for example Sheffield United, Burnley, Fulham and Wolverhampton, we deserved to win all of the games.

"We didn't play the best game in my time (tonight) but we created a condition to win the game.

"Yes, we made some mistakes in the crucial part of the pitch and for it we didn't win."

De Zerbi remains without a number of key attacking players - such as Kaoru Mitoma and Solly March - but played down potential activity in the January transfer window.

"No, transfer market is not my business," he added.

"I have to be focused on my work and my work is to give organisation, to give a style, to try the condition to play well and make points.

"We are seventh place on the table and if you consider how many problems we had in the first part of the season we have to be proud because we are playing better than the situation we are enduring."