DeSantis Super PAC Ad Asks Why Trump is So Mean to Him

The National Rifle Association Holds Annual Convention in Indianapolis - Credit: Getty Images

After a pro-Donald Trump super PAC released an ad depicting a Ron DeSantis lookalike eating pudding with his fingers, a super PAC supporting Florida’s Republican governor put out an ad of its own, asking why the former president is being so mean to him.

“Donald Trump is being attacked by a Democrat prosecutor in New York. So why is he spending millions attacking the Republican governor of Florida?” the ad released Sunday by pro-DeSantis group Never Back Down asked, referring to the Southern District of New York’s indictment of Trump on 34 felony counts related to hush money payments. The ad, entitled “Fight Democrats, Not Republicans,” first aired on Fox News Sunday this weekend.

More from Rolling Stone

The TV spot accused Trump of “stealing pages from the Biden-Pelosi playbook” and attacked him for claiming DeSantis would cut Social Security benefits. “Trump should fight Democrats, not lie about Governor Ron DeSantis,” the ad said. “What happened to Donald Trump?”

While the video released Sunday is Never Back Down’s first televised ad, it’s not the group’s first video attacking Trump. On Friday, right before the former president addressed the National Rifle Association’s (NRA) annual meeting, the group released an ad calling Trump a “gun grabber” and featuring footage of Trump advocating for gun control measures.

Trump promised @NRA members he'd have their back.



But when #2A rights came under attack, Trump abandoned us and sided with liberal Democrats in support of gun control. https://t.co/vvc5QAgR42 pic.twitter.com/MEvwVETiXG — Never Back Down (@NvrBackDown24) April 14, 2023

“Trump cut and run like a coward. Trump the gun grabber doesn’t deserve a second chance,” the narrator intoned in the video.

Story continues

While the former president has already launched his 2024 campaign, and the pro-Trump MAGA PAC has been running attack ads against DeSantis for weeks, the Florida Republican has not yet formally announced his intent to run. But with ads like these attacking Trump, it’s pretty clear DeSantis is gunning for the White House.

Best of Rolling Stone

Click here to read the full article.