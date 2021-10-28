DeSantis sues federal government for requiring contractors to follow vaccine protocol

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and Attorney General Ashley Moody filed another lawsuit against the U.S. government Thursday, challenging the rule requiring companies that are federal contractors to show proof of vaccination or weekly COVID tests of their employees and calling it a “heavy-handed mandate never authorized by Congress.”

The lawsuit, filed in the U.S. District Court in the Middle District of Florida’s Tampa division, is one in a series of lawsuits against the federal government’s COVID-19 protocols, specifically the vaccine mandates, imposed by President Joe Biden. It seeks to halt implementation of the Dec. 8 deadline that applies to federal contractors.

“We are going to seek a preliminary injunction so that this mandate isn’t allowed to be imposed at the expense of the jobs of Floridians,’’ DeSantis said at a press conference in Lakeland. “We’ve got a very big footprint of companies that do contracting work for the federal government,’’ including the defense contractors and many along the Space Coast of Florida. “There’s a lot of folks that will be in the cross hairs on this.”

The executive order issued by Biden on Sept. 9 said the intention was to “decrease the spread of COVID-19, which will decrease worker absence, reduce labor costs, and improve the efficiency of contractors and subcontractors at sites where they are performing work for the federal government.”

On Sept. 24, the White House Safer Federal Workforce Task Force released guidance setting a Dec. 8 deadline for most employees of federal contractors to get vaccinated against the coronavirus or show evidence of a negative test weekly. The Federal Acquisition Regulatory Council on Sept. 30 followed with a memo on implementing the mandate.

Another legal challenge brewing?

DeSantis said he is also prepared to challenge a rule sought by Biden that requires businesses with 100 or more employees to offer either a vaccine or a weekly testing option to keep their workplaces safe from COVID-19. The rule is expected to be released by the Occupational Safety and Health Administration in the next week, but questions loom about whether it is legal.

“It still hasn’t come out yet after all these after all these weeks,’’ DeSantis said. “And I wonder whether it’s not come out because it’s got a lot of problems. There’s not going to be I think a very clear path for that to go forward.”

At a national level, however, the Business Roundtable, whose membership is comprised of corporate CEOs, said it is supportive of the Biden mandate because it affirms policies already in place in many companies.

DeSantis also said he should have a proclamation released Thursday that sets the dates for a November special legislative session he said last week he wanted to impose additional penalties on businesses that require vaccines or regular COVID-19 testing of their employees. The governor said he supports a ban on vaccine mandates, but he has backed off calling for that in Florida in the face of quiet resistance among the business community.

“In Florida, we believe these things are choices based on individual circumstances,’’ he said.

Moody, who has used her office to assist DeSantis in pursuing his opposition to mandates, said she is making good on a promise.

“Never did we dream that in this administration we would be having to repeatedly push back on unlawful actions coming out of Washington and incompetent, reckless leadership coming out of Washington,’’ she said at the news conference. “But we’re here, and we said when these vaccine mandates were announced that we would take legal action and push back and I’m proud to say, today we are fulfilling that promise.”

In September, Moody wrote a legal opinion saying that school districts must comply with a state rule that says parents must have the ability to opt their kids out of mask requirements “unless and until the judiciary declares them invalid.”

Moody’s action on school mask mandates

Her legal opinion was offered a day after Leon County Circuit Court Judge John C. Cooper ruled that DeSantis and his administration “acted without legal authority” when issuing and enforcing a blanket ban on mask mandates.

Cooper said that the governor exceeded. his authority when he issued an executive order that drew its authority from portions of the Parents’ Bill of Rights. The law was approved by the Republican-dominated state Legislature and signed by the governor on June 29. Two days after his ruling, a three-judge panel on the conservative 1st District Court of Appeal reinstated the governor’s ban on mask mandates.

For the last week, the DeSantis administration has come under bipartisan fire for the comments of his newly-appointed Surgeon General Joseph Ladapo who rejected a request to wear a mask when meeting with a state senator who is being treated for cancer.

The incident prompted Republican Senate President Wilton Simpson to call his behavior “unprofessional” and said that anyone in the future who didn’t abide by the requests of senators “they will be asked to leave.”

In his first public comments about the incident on Tuesday, Ladapo said that by wearing a mask he couldn’t “communicate clearly.” He offered no apology. Appearing on Fox News on Wedneday, Ladapo said he was “constantly under attack” and said that Florida would “be making database decisions about public health in Florida.”

He also said there was an “obsession with masking kids in school” and called the evidence “in support of it very weak.”

“The highest quality evidence” shows “there’s really no evidence of a health benefit as an improvement in a child’s health outcome by implementing these massive mandates,’’ Ladapo told Fox host Tucker Carlson.

At odds with the CDC

He did not address the issue raised by public health officials that while students may have minor health outcomes from the coronavirus, they can be asymptomatic carriers who can unwittingly spread it to older people at home and school. The Center for Disease Control and Prevention has released studies “that highlight the importance of using layered prevention strategies including universal masking to stop the spread and minimize disruptions to school operations for safe in-person education.”

In August, at the peak of the surge of the coronavirus in Florida which was fueled by the highly infectious Delta variant, the CDC released a recommendation that said “everyone in areas of substantial or high transmission to wear a mask in public indoor places, even if they are fully vaccinated.”

Six days ago the CDC updated its guidance for COVID-19 prevention in K-12 schools. It includes: “due to the circulating and highly contagious Delta variant, CDC recommends universal indoor masking by all students (age 2 and older), staff, teachers, and visitors to K-12 schools, regardless of vaccination status.”

