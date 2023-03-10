Is DeSantis running for president? He has indicated decision privately, reports say

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has indicated privately that he plans to run for president in 2024, according to a report in the Washington Post.

DeSantis’ focus in his second term as governor has suggested he is laying groundwork to run for president, with his daily barrage of policy roll-outs, culture war pronouncements and public appearances, the Miami Herald has reported.

The private and public moves show how far along DeSantis and his allies are in preparation for the 2024 campaign, the Washington Post reported.

Read the article here.