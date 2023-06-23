DeSantis plans to roll out his border security plan during campaign event in Texas

Presidential candidate Ron DeSantis will unveil a new proposed policy to manage the U.S.-Mexico border on Monday, his campaign said Friday, debuting what is sure to be a closely scrutinized position of high importance to Republican voters.

The border proposal is expected to be the first of a series of policy announcements from the DeSantis campaign in the coming weeks, as the governor begins to pivot from speeches focused on his record in Florida to his broader vision for the presidency.

But few of his proposals will attract as much attention as his plan to manage the country’s border with Mexico, which has seen an influx of migrants since the end of the coronavirus pandemic and start of President Joe Biden’s time in office. Republicans rank the issue as one of the most pressing challenges facing the country, according to polls.

The DeSantis campaign on Friday did not reveal details about what would be included in the border proposal.

“Joe Biden’s open border policies have destroyed our sovereignty, and Ron DeSantis will not rest until it is restored,” said DeSantis campaign spokesman Andrew Romeo, in a statement. “He will stop the invasion and secure the border once and for all, and there will be no excuses.”

DeSantis on Thursday announced a national coalition of dozens of sheriffs meant to respond to what they see as a crisis at the southern border.

The governor made national headlines last year when he used a state-funded program to send migrants from Texas to Martha’s Vineyard, a vacation destination in Massachusetts, a decision he mentions regularly on the campaign trail.

More recently, the state of Florida has claimed responsibility for sending migrants to Sacramento, California’s state capital.

Democrats, including California Gov. Gavin Newsom, have called DeSantis’ actions inhumane and have threatened legal action against the state.